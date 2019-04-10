NBA Playoff Standings 2019: Matchups & Seeds

The NBA playoff picture still has plenty yet to be determined on the final night of the regular season. We know 15 of the 16 NBA playoff team with only one spot in the Eastern Conference up for grabs. The first round of the NBA playoffs starts on Saturday, April 13th.

All eight of the Western Conference teams have been determined, but only one seed has been locked up. The Warriors are the No. 1 seed, but the remaining seven seeds will be determined tonight.

In the Eastern Conference, the top five seeds are locked up while seeds No. 6 through No. 8 are a bit fuzzy. The Pistons and Hornets are fighting for the final spot as the Heat have been eliminated. Orlando and Brooklyn have clinched playoff berths but can climb as high as No. 6 in the standings. To make the playoffs, Charlotte needs to defeat Orlando and have Detroit lose to New York. Pistons head coach Dwane Casey is hoping his team embraces the pressure.

“We have to embrace it right now,” Casey told the Detroit Free Press. “This should be fun. We’re not getting orders for our cars to be shipped away. We’re in here fighting for our playoff lives so that should be fun, that should be exciting to me. Is there pressure? Yes, because that’s what our job is.”

The Bucks, Raptors, Sixers and Celtics are the top four seeds in the East. Heading into the final night, the only matchup that we know for sure is the No. 4 Celtics will take on the No. 5 Pacers. The Warriors will play the Clippers, Spurs or Thunder. Milwaukee will take on Detroit, Orlando or Charlotte in the first round.

The Hornets host the Magic in a matchup with big playoff implications. A Hornets victory combined with a Pistons loss would give Charlotte the final playoff seed.

Here is a look at the NBA playoff picture. The seeds are based on the NBA standings heading into the final night of games and will be updated as matchups go final.

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Standings

Teams listed in bold have clinched a playoff berth. Teams listed in italics are locked into their current playoff seed.

TEAM W L GB 1. Milwaukee Bucks 60 21 – 2. Toronto Raptors 58 24 2.5 3. Philadelphia Sixers 50 31 10 4. Boston Celtics 49 33 11.5 5. Indiana Pacers 47 34 13 6. Brooklyn Nets 41 40 19 7. Orlando Magic 41 40 19 8. Detroit Pistons 40 41 20 9. Charlotte Hornets 39 42 21 10. Miami Heat (eliminated) 39 42 21

Western Conference Playoff Standings 2019

Teams listed in bold have clinched a playoff berth. Teams listed in italics are locked into their current playoff seed.

TEAM W L GB 1. Golden State Warriors 57 24 – 2. Denver Nuggets 53 28 4 3. Houston Rockets 53 29 4.5 4. Portland Trail Blazers 52 29 5 5. Utah Jazz 50 31 7 6. OKC Thunder 48 33 9 7. San Antonio Spurs 47 34 10 8. LA Clippers 47 34 10

Eastern Conference NBA Playoff Matchups 2019

Here is a look at the Eastern Conference playoff matchups based on the current standings.

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic

No. 3 Philadelphia Sixers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Western Conference NBA Playoff Matchups 2019

Here is a look at the Western Conference playoff matchups based on the current standings.

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 LA Clippers

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

No. 3 Houston Rockets vs. No. 6 OKC Thunder

No. 4 Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz