NFL Monday Night Football Schedule 2019: Dates & Matchups

The 2019 NFL schedule has officially been released and it’s loaded with high-profile games right out of the gate in Week 1. But beyond that, the full schedule for Monday Night Football is worth talking about, as quite a few of the games provide interesting headlines. From rivalries to intriguing storylines that add drama, many of the weeks offer strong matchups in primetime.

We’re going to take a look at the full Monday Night Football schedule for the season and then breakdown some of the best matchups and talking points. A number of high profile young quarterbacks will be featured on MNF this season, along with signal-callers on their way to Canton in the future.

As we’ve seen in previous seasons, Week 1 offers two games on Monday night, and the first is a date between Deshaun Watson’s Houston Texans and Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints. Let’s dive into the full schedule, which was revealed by the NFL.

NFL Monday Night Football Schedule 2019

*Note: The only times which will not be normal are Week 1 when the opening game kicks off earlier and the late game begins after. All Monday Night Football games will be televised by ESPN.

*Mexico City

Week Away Team Home Team Week 1 Houston Texans New Orleans Saints Week 1 Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Week 2 Cleveland Browns New York Jets Week 3 Chicago Bears Washington Redskins Week 4 Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Week 6 Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Week 7 New England Patriots New York Jets Week 8 Miami Dolphins Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9 Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Week 10 Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers* Week 12 Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Rams Week 13 Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks Week 14 New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 Indianapolis Colts New Orleans Saints Week 16 Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings

Week 1 begins with two high-octane offenses and exceptional quarterbacks in Watson and Brees. The game should feature plenty of points, and has the potential to be one of the best matchups of the opening week. The night wraps up with a rivalry game on the West Coast between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders which begins the likely final season in the Bay Area for Jon Gruden’s team.

The matchup in Week 2 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold should be a great one, as both the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets look like teams ready to turn the corner. Many believe the Browns will win the division this year, and NFL fans will get an up-close look at them early on.

The Browns are also on Monday Night Football three weeks later against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, who’ll host two games on Monday night this season. That game should also be a great matchup, but the schedule across the board on primetime looks strong following Wednesday’s release.

READ NEXT: Cole Beasley Takes Shot at Cowboys on Twitter After Leaving for Bills