Nick Bosa’s Trump Tweets: What Are His Political Views?

Nick Bosa made headlines when he admitted he deleted pro-Trump tweets prior to the NFL draft. What did Bosa tweet about Donald Trump and others that made him so concerned? The Root posted several screenshots of Bosa’s political tweets.

On June 7, 2017, Bosa retweeted a weekly address from Trump with the caption: “Love this man.” Bosa took on Hillary Clinton in a May 27, 2016 tweet featuring a cup of coffee and frog emojis at the end.

“Two most pressing issues in our country according to @HillaryClinton climate change and transgender bathroom,” Bosa tweeted.

Another retweet featured a photo of Trump and Ronald Reagan as Bosa called them “Goats”, a reference to the popular moniker Greatest of All-Time. Bosa admitted to ESPN that he expected to be drafted No. 2 by the 49ers and deleted the tweets with the potential that he is heading to California.

He’s also more politically minded [than brother Joey Bosa]. Last year he seemed to delight in posting political takes, including his support for President Trump, on Twitter and needling dissenters. (He also caused a minor social media stir by criticizing Beyonce, Black Panther and Colin Kaepernick, all eventually deleted.) As the combine drew near, though, his online behavior grew increasingly bland. I asked why he seemed to abandon something he had previously embraced. “I had to,” he says. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

Some of Bosa’s Tweets Have Been Called Racist

Not only has Bosa’s political tweets been criticized, but some of his other tweets have been called into question. Bosa called Colin Kaepernick a “clown” in a tweet, per Miami Herald. Bosa’s opinions ranged from Beyonce’s music to Dwyane Wade’s appearance.

“Dwayne [sic] Wade looks like a parrot fish,” Bosa tweeted on July 6, 2016, per The Root.

Bosa took on Beyonce as well as the movie Black Panther.

“Beyonces music is complete trash,” Bosa tweeted on April 29, 2016.

As for Black Panther, Bosa called the movie the “worst marvel movie of all time” on May 13, 2018. Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman provided an overview of Bosa’s controversial tweets.

“So, to summarize some of the tweets from next year’s likely No. 1 draft pick, Nick Bosa: 1. Black Panther is the worst Marvel movie. 2. Beyoncé’s music is ‘trash.’ 3. Kaepernick is a ‘clown.’ Alllllllllllllllrighty then,” Freeman tweeted in 2018.

There are others who have come to the defense of Bosa including Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis.

“Nick Bosa announced he has deleted all of his pro-Trump tweets because he expects to be drafted by the 49ers. It’s a crazy world we live in when athletes are forced to distance themselves from the POTUS in order to be drafted into the NFL,” Travis noted on a video posted on Twitter.

Bosa is not the first athlete who had tweets called into question around the draft. Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s racist tweets were exposed on the eve of the draft.