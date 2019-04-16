Shelly Barlow, Nicky Butt’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicky Butt, the Manchester United legend and head of the club’s youth academy, is married to Shelly Barlow, 42. On April 16, the Daily Mail was the first to report that Butt, 43, had been held by police in relation to a domestic incident.

The news broke about the arrest occurred just hours before Manchester United are due to face Barcelona in a crunch Champions League tie.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Neither Manchester United or Local Police Have Made a Statement Regarding the Arrest

At the time of writing, there has been no official word from Manchester United or from Greater Manchester Police regarding the arrest.

2. Butt Has 2 Children With Barlow

Barlow and Butt have two children together. The family lives in the Manchester-suburb of Gorton.

3. Ryan Giggs Was Butt’s Best Man at the Couple’s Wedding

The Daily Mirror reported in January 2008 that fellow Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs, had served as Butt’s best man at the couple’s wedding. That’s despite Butt now playing for Newcastle United at the time. Butt and Barlow had two wedding ceremonies, the first took place in London.

The couple’s second wedding ceremony took place in the Algarve in Portugal in the botanical gardens of the Monte do Casal boutique hotel. A local news report referred to the nuptials as being “low-key” and as being in front of 30 guests. That report said the couple spent around $130,000 on the wedding including a $250 wedding cake that was bought at Marks & Spencer.

4. Shelley ‘Made a Real Effort’ to Be Friends With Posh Spice

The Daily Mail reported in 2004 that it was Barlow who made a big effort to be friendly toward Victoria Beckham while England played at the European Championships in Portugal. Victoria had been seen as an outsider among the player’s wives, who would regularly watch the team’s games together.

5. Butt’s Was the 2nd Manchester United Legend to Be in Trouble on April 16

The news of Butt’s arrest came a few hours after soccer authorities in the United Kingdom announced that Paul Scholes, Butt’s former teammate, was accused of violating league betting rules. Scholes is accused of placing more than 100 bets up to January 2019. In February 2019, Scholes became manager of his boyhood club, Oldham Athletic. His spell as manager lasted until the end of March with Scholes’ team winning one game.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side