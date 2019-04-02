Nuggets vs Warriors NBA Betting Line, Prediction & Pick

As the regular season comes to a close, the Denver Nuggets take on the Golden State Warriors one last time (in the regular season) in a showdown between Western Conference Heavyweights. The Warriors hold a two games to one lead on the season series over the Nuggets while also sitting just one game ahead of them in the Western Conference standings. With both teams having just six games left to play, this matchup should go a long ways towards determining who ends up having home court advantage in the playoffs.

The Nuggets are led on the year by unicorn big-man Nikola Jokic who has quietly put together an MVP caliber season. Leading the Nuggets in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, Jokic is the catalyst for the Nuggets on both ends of the floor. His high IQ passing from the elbow coupled with his natural scoring touch make him a nightmare matchup for any player in the league as he is comfortable taking whatever option you give him.

The Warriors, meanwhile, look to have found their footing after a worrisome run in late February/early March. Despite still prone to falling asleep on the job and just being bored with the regular season, the Warriors are still leading the Western Conference – a testament to their insane talent level. At the end of the day, the biggest threat to the Warriors has been and will be (for the foreseeable future) the Warriors.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Line & Over/Under

(Betting Line and Total courtesy of Oddsshark.com)

Denver Nuggets (51-25) vs Golden State Warriors (52-24)

Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:30 pm ET

Point Spread: Denver Nuggets (-8.5)

Point Total: 219.5

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Prediction & Pick

Only one out of the three games this season between the Nuggets and Warriors has gone under the projected total for tonight. The Warriors haven’t scored fewer than 110 points in a game in nearly two weeks and although the Nuggets have been struggling to score as of late, they should be up to the task against the Warriors in the prime time matchup.

For as good as Golden State is on the defensive end, they have the tendency to allow teams to hang around in games and tend to rely on just purely outscoring teams for the majority of the game. Especially against a dynamic Denver Nuggets offense that is looking to get back on track, that type of play should yield a fairly high-scoring basketball game.

Eight and a half points is a very risky number against a team as talented as the Nuggets, even given their recent play. Instead, take a look at the over in this matchup. Expect plenty of points in what should be a slugfest between two of the leagues most talented offensive units.

Pick: OVER 219