Raiders Draft Picks 2019: When Does Oakland Select in 4th Round & Day 3?

The Oakland Raiders made a splash on day one of the 2019 NFL Draft, using their three first-round picks to add talent on both sides of the ball. Day two also provided some intrigue as the Raiders made a few trades and tacked on additional picks heading into the final day of the action.

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock were on the clock early in round four and proceeded to make another trade right out of the gate. After adding talented prospects like Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Alabama running back Josh Jacobs and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram, the Raiders stuck with defense for the next two picks.

We’re going to lay out the remainder of the Raiders’ draft picks over day three of the action and also evaluate a few positions they could look to target.

Oakland Raiders 2019 NFL Draft Picks: Full List

The Raiders made a trade early on day three, sending pick No. 109 in the fourth round to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 129 and 135 picks in round four.

Round 1, Pick 4: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Round 1, Pick 24: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Round 1, Pick 27: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Round 2, Pick No. 40: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

Round 4, Pick No. 106: Maxx Crosby, DE, Eastern Michigan

Round 4, Pick No. 129: Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston

Round 4, Pick No. 135 (via Indianapolis Colts)

Round 5, Pick No. 158 (via Buffalo Bills)

Round 7, Pick No. 218

The Raiders made multiple other deals on day two as well, and as Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group cited, the first was moving pick Nos. 35, 140 and 235 for Nos. 38 and 109. Shortly after, ESPN’s Field Yates revealed Gruden and company struck another trade, send the No. 38 pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for No. 40 and 158 (fifth round).

Oakland has obviously made an effort to stack some additional selections during the fourth round, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them make another move as the draft rolls on.

Day Three NFL Draft Targets for Raiders

While the Raiders added Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen along with Abram to help solidify the secondary, it’ll be interesting to see if they do anything else with the two positions. It’s certainly a position of need, but Oakland’s two new additions have the potential to make an impact fairly early on.

Beyond that, there’s a decent chance tight end could be a spot to seriously consider for Gruden and Mayock after losing Jared Cook to the New Orleans Saints. Sticking with the theme of pass-catchers, adding a wide receiver in the fourth or fifth round could be an option considering how much talent is remaining at the position.

Finally, it can’t be ruled out for the Raiders to take a quarterback at some point who can be groomed behind Derek Carr. There were early rumblings that Oakland could draft a signal-caller in one of the first few rounds of the draft, but that obviously didn’t play out. Don’t be surprised to see the team add a quarterback capable of being a potential backup in the future.

