Patrick Mahomes’ Dance Moves at National Championship Won the Day

Just two days after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in attendance supporting his former school, the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Final Four, he was back for the big game. With Texas Tech advancing to meet the Virginia Cavaliers in the national championship game, Mahomes was front-and-center once again. And not surprisingly, he grabbed plenty of attention for his all-in celebrations.

One that immediately went viral was Mahomes offering up a bit of a shimmy-style dance move, which CBS Sports caught on camera.

The video is even better when you make sure to catch Mahomes’ teammate, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who’s also ready to celebrate the moment with his quarterback. Here’s another slow-motion look, courtesy of ESPN’s Jordan Schultz.

Mahomes’ celebrations didn’t cool of there, as he joined in with the Texas Tech faithful to go wild after the team cut Virginia’s lead to one point with just under 3:30 remaining.

Patrick Mahomes Starts National Title Fun Early

While Mahomes was at both Texas Tech’s Final Four appearance and their title game meeting with Virginia, the quarterback had a whole restaurant excited for Red Raiders basketball. As Barstool Sports revealed (courtesy of Summitt Hogue of Rubicon Representation), Mahomes started a chant at a restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota before the big game.

I think @PatrickMahomes is ready for tonight’s game. Just starting Texas Tech chants in the middle of fancy restaurants. @barstoolttu (Via @Summitthogue) pic.twitter.com/iDZ3LGA6M5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 8, 2019

With Texas Tech’s victory nearly wrapped up on Saturday night against Michigan State, Yahoo Sports caught Mahomes flexing in celebration of the victory. This was one of the many times the Chiefs quarterback was loving life during his former team’s tournament run.

Patrick Mahomes’ Impressive Career With Texas Tech

Mahomes played for the Red Raiders for three seasons and posted gaudy numbers. During his time with the school, he racked up 11,252 passing yards, 845 rushing yards, 115 total touchdowns (93 passing) and threw just 29 interceptions. His impressive tenure resulted in the Chiefs trading up in the first round to draft Mahomes and after sitting for one year, he earned the starting job in 2018.

The 23-year-old signal-caller currently ranks No. 8 in Big 12 history for most passing yards in a career. He’s behind two other Texas Tech quarterbacks as well in Graham Harrell (No. 2, 15,793 yards) and Kliff Kingsbury (No. 7, 12,429 yards). Mahomes’ 5,052 passing yards during the 2016 season ranks as the fourth-most in a single season in conference history, behind two other Red Raiders quarterbacks in Harrell and B.J. Symons.

READ NEXT: Fan Pegs Kyle Guy as No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Over Zion Williamson