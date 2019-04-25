Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, on Marriage: ‘Whenever We Want’

Patrick Mahomes just celebrated his seven-year anniversary with girlfriend Brittany Matthews. The couple has been together since high school. As they celebrated another year together over the offseason, Matthews threw a bit of shade at those that keep asking them when they are going to get married. Matthews posted on Instagram that they would get married “whenever we want.”

“7 years, the greatest 7 years with you! Lots of life changes, lots of growing, lots of surprises, lots of memories! Cheers to a lifetime with you❤️ P.s- to everyone that’s gonna ask when we are getting married, the answer is whenever we want😊🤣,” Matthews noted on Instagram.

It has been a busy offseason for the couple with a trip to the Final Four to cheer on Texas Tech and a stop at Good Morning America. Mahomes also offered his own thoughts as the couple celebrated their anniversary.

“7 years strong with my best friend #UltimateBud #loveyou,” Mahomes posted on Instagram.

The Couple Has 2 Pitbulls: Steel and Silver

Mahomes and Matthews also stay busy with their new puppy, Silver. The puppy is the second Pitbull that the couple owns. Steel and Silver even have their own Instagram page with more than 63,000 followers.

“We are slowly figuring out all the different things we can do to get in trouble in our backyard….mom & dad still love us though 😊,” one Instagram post reads.

The couple decided to get Silver during the Chiefs playoff run. Mahomes detailed the decision in an interview with The Kansas City Star.

“It was a joint decision,” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “She definitely wanted it. I was trying to wait until the offseason, but she wanted to get it up here quickly. We’ve actually had it for a couple of weeks. It was getting trained and everything. We’ll have it this weekend, introduce him to Steel and hopefully that goes over smoothly.”

Brittany Is a Personal Trainer

Matthews was an athlete herself playing soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler along with a brief professional stint in Iceland. She now runs a personal training business where she works individually with clients as well as offers classes available for purchase online. Matthews provides an overview of her experience on her personal training website.

The name is Brittany Lynne Matthews, I started my fitness journey 4 years ago while playing collegiate soccer! I graduated from University of Texas at Tyler with my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. I continued my soccer career professionally in Iceland. I have officially hung up my cleats and have focused on helping people with health and fitness. I love sharing my journey and knowledge with you along the way as I grow and learn!

Matthews also provides workout tips via Instagram posts such as the one below. We are still a few months away from seeing Matthews weekly Instagram posts from Arrowhead Stadium.