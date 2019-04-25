Robin Roberts’ Partner, Amber Laign, Enjoys Life Outside the Spotlight

While Robin Roberts is one of the most recognizable media figures in the country, her partner, Amber Laign, prefers to live her life away from the spotlight. Roberts provides a brief glimpse into their lives through social media posts. The couple recently went to Key West, which is one of their favorite places.

“I’ve told you that I’m not crazy about Tuesdays…but this one isn’t so bad knowing that tomorrow after @goodmorningamerica Amber, @lil_man_lukas, & I are headed to our happy place…Key West! We’re doing our best to keep our pledge to be #SereneIn2019 🥰 Hope you’re doing well with your resolutions/goals/intentions for this year.🙏🏾 #tuesdaythoughts,” Roberts posted on Instagram.

Roberts posted another photo featuring Laign and their dog Lukas (who has his own Instagram page).

“Just chillaxin’ with sweet Amber & @lil_man_lukas in our happy place…Key West. We’re staying #SereneIn2019 😎 #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 #HappyFridayEve 💃🏾,” Roberts noted.

Roberts announced she was gay in a 2013 Facebook post to close out the year and referenced Laign as she went through health challenges.

“I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together,” Roberts posted in 2013, per CNN.

Roberts Noted Her Partner, Amber, Has Been “Beside Me Every Step of the Way”

Roberts opened up about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Ellen. While Roberts is a public figure as a long-time Good Morning America host, Laign prefers to stay behind the scenes.

“Well because she doesn’t really like the spotlight,” Roberts said, per E News. “She’s here right now, I can’t even get her to come out [on stage]…No, but you know not everybody wants to be in the spotlight. She’s very, very supportive and she’s been right there beside me every step of the way and it was actually the end of the year on my Facebook and I had been thanking my doctors, my nurses and my sister who was a perfect match and I said I want to say thank you.”

Amber & Robin Met Through Mutual Friends

The couple has been in a relationship for nearly two decades. According to E News, Laign is a massage therapist from the Bay Area and they were introduced by mutual friends. Laign’s parents have been supportive of the couple, per Daily Mail.

“We are very, very happy for them,” Laign’s mom Andrea Laign told Daily Mail. “Her dad and I and the whole family are very happy and totally supportive.”

Roberts has roots in the sports world and was a staple on ESPN prior to joining Good Morning America. Roberts goes back to her roots this week as she hosts ABC’s coverage of the NFL draft.