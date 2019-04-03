Paul George Calls Russell Westbrook ‘F**king Incredible’ After 20-20-20 Game

There may be no single person more excited for Russell Westbrook right now than Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George. Westbrook joined the elite company of Wilt Chamberlain on Tuesday night by posting a 20-20-20 game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He became the second player in NBA history to do so.

Immediately after the game, George took to social media to send a message to his teammate, and also show some love to Nipsey Hussle, the rapper and songwriter who died this past week.

“20+20+20=60! If you know you know… this dude is fu**ing incredible! RIP NIP! ♿️♿️♿️ #LongLiveNipsey” George posted.

It was a great message from George, who joined in with Westbrook by sending thoughts to the well-respected musician.

Russell Westbrook’s Message After 20-20-20 Game

The Thunder star wrapped up the night with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds. Almost immediately after achieving the feat, Hoop Central caught Westbrook on camera appearing to state “that’s for Nipsey,” in honor of the rapper.

Russ says “that’s for Nipsey” after securing his 20-20-20 game. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/7VR0oHL8qQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 3, 2019

The scene and reaction from both players was incredible to see, and it took social media by storm. Westbrook’s 20th rebound came with roughly 40 seconds remaining during the 119-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

As Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman revealed, George spoke about Hussle after the game. The Thunder forward called him “somebody I respected” and “looked up to.”

Paul George on Nipsey Hussle: “He was somebody I respected, somebody I looked up to…” pic.twitter.com/FF7IFKkv8D — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 3, 2019

Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedm, died after being shot multiple times in Los Angeles. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in the parking lot at Marathon Clothing, a store he opened, on West Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles’ Hyde Park. The Los Angeles Times reported the 33-year-old was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that Eric Holder, the 29-year-old accused of shooting Hussle was taken into custody.

The LAPD tweeted shortly after with the news that the suspected killer of Hussle was arrested and thanked the community.

“Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ.”

Thoughts have poured out on social media over the news of the rapper’s death in recent days. Westbrook also posted the following photo on Monday which features him with Hussle.

