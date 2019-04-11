Scott Sanderson Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Sanderson has died, according to a tweet by the Los Angeles Angels announcing the news on Thursday.

The tweet reads, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Angel Scott Sanderson. He pitched in the Majors from 1978-1996, including parts of three seasons with the Angels.”

Sanderson was 62 years old at the time of his death. According to author Danny Gallagher, Sanderson died of cancer, and had his voice box removed last year. Sanderson also suffered a stroke last year, as well. Gallagher tweeted, “He was bedridden for months. Tall and Hollywood-handsome, he was 62. Tim Wallach & Terry Francona were very close with Scotty.”

1. Sanderson Played for a Number of MLB Teams, Including the Yankees, White Sox, and Giants

Throughout his career in the major leagues, Sanderson played for a number of teams, starting his rookie season with the Expos and staying with them for the next five seasons. Per his career stats via the MLB site, he also played for the Chicago Cubs, the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants, the California Angels, and more, before retiring in 1996.

Tim Mead, who works for the Angels, tweeted of Sanderson’s passing, “One of the most enjoyable conversations of my career was a car ride with Scott Sanderson from Yuma to Mesa. Covered everything! An intelligent, articulate & caring gentleman who posted a solid MLB career. Gone much too soon at 62. Condolences to friends & family. # RIPScotty”

2. Sanderson Became an Agent After He Retired as a Player

Following his official retirement, Sanderson became an agent, repping players like Lance Berkman, Josh Beckett, and Frank Thomas.

In an interview with Patch in 2011, Sanderson acknowledged that his desire to negotiate his own contracts as a player had to do with his goals post-retirement. He said, “I didn’t want whoever my first client would be to be a test case. As a player, you never know when your last game will be. I let some of my teammates know this is the direction I was thinking. One said, ‘When you do this, I want to be your first client.'”

Per Patch, Sanderson worked for over 15 years as an agent, in a partnership with Atlanta-based Mike Moye.

3. Sanderson Sold His Chicago-Area House Last August for $502,000

Per The Chicago Tribune, Sanderson sold a home in Northbrook, Illinois, for $502,000 last August. He first listed the home for $539,000 in August 2017, the publication reported, before lowering the asking price to $512,000.

According to the publication, Sanderson worked as a player agent after retiring as a player, himself. He had a home in Lake Forest, where he lived primarily, and had owned the the townhouse in Northbrook for over 30 years.

The description for the townhouse read, “Built in 1981, the townhouse is in the Ancient Tree development and has 2 ½ baths, a new roof and windows, a fireplace, an updated master suite with a walk-in closet and balcony, a full finished basement and an attached two-car garage.”

4. Sanderson Leaves Behind His Wife, Cathleen, & His Two Children

According to his 2011 interview with Patch, Sanderson was enjoying the newfound lifestyle of being an empty-nester with his wife during those years, with his Patrick, who was 23 at the time, living in Austin, Texas, and his daughter, Erica, in college in San Diego.

Per Patch, Sanderson retired after battling “persistent back problems,” though he didn’t disclose any further on those injuries.

5. Sanderson Said His Baseball Highlight Took Place in High School

Scott Sanderson grew up 4 houses down from me. His mom still lived there early in his MLB career, and she’d let us know when he was in town. Always took the time to sign a card and answer our questions. Very kind guy. RIP pic.twitter.com/zIsA6dr6KC — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) April 11, 2019

To Patch in 2011, Sanderson revealed that his favorite baseball game actually took place in high school, ironically enough. Specifically, the state championship his senior year at Glenbrook North High School, in 1974.

To the publication, he said, “They’re still my best friends. I don’t know how you can have more fun than we had. Even as much as I loved my time in the major leagues and it’s a fantastic experience, there’s a business component there that you just don’t ever get far away from. In high school, there’s no business (element). It’s just fun.”