WATCH: Shane Long Scores the Fastest Goal in Premier League History

Shane Long scored the fastest goal in the history of the English Premier League in Southampton’s game with Watford on April 23.

The goal’s standing as the fasted was confirmed by the EPL’s official statisticians, Opta. While the Premier League’s Twitter account has clocked the goal in at 7.69 seconds.

Long’s wife, Kayleah Adams, immediately took to Instagram to celebrate her husband:

The previous record holder was Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King. King hit a deflected shot against Bradford City at 10 seconds in 2000. Fellow Tottenham legend, Christian Eriksen came close to stealing the record with his January 2018 goal against Manchester United that clocked in at 11 seconds. That goal was the fastest strike in Wembley history.

You can see the Tipperary-born striker’s seven-second goal here:

It might not be the most important goal that Long has ever scored, but it’s still a nice record to have. It’s especially nice for Long considering how poor his goalscoring rate has been for Southampton. This month, in fact, saw Long score twice in successive games for the first time since May 2016. That’s all on top of his old Ireland team-mate Kevin Doyle saying that Long was as good as any Irish striker ever.

And here:

Shane Long only needed SIX SECONDS to score — the fastest goal in Premier League history!! pic.twitter.com/QRKKK1Vgsm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2019

You can see Ledley King’s effort here:

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side