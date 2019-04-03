Sixers to Sign Greg Monroe, Release Justin Patton for Playoffs (Report)

The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and their latest move adds some depth to the frontcourt. While All-Star center Joel Embiid remains sidelined currently, it’s not expected that he’ll miss an extended period, and should return this week. With that said, the Sixers have opted to add veteran big man Greg Monroe ahead of the postseason.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news and cited that the team will release Justin Patton in the process.

Veteran center Greg Monroe plans to sign with the #76ers tomorrow, a league source tells ESPN. Philadelphia will waive center Justin Patton and Monroe will then sign. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2019

Patton came to the Sixers as a part of the team’s trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler. He had missed the bulk of the season with a broken bone in his foot and saw action in just three games. Patton, 21, was the No. 16 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Creighton University, where he averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 35 games in one season.

Joel Embiid’s Injury Update

It was originally revealed that Embiid would miss three games and return to the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s been dealing with a minor knee injury prior to this, and Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia pointed to the team focusing on Embiid’s load management.

Joel Embiid who will not play tonight (load management) will not meet the team on this trip. Brett Brown says they will see Joel back in Philadelphia for the Milwaukee game. Brett says they are just being proactive and smart about his load management. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) March 30, 2019

Assuming Embiid returns against the Bucks, it will mean he’s missed 12 of 20 games since the NBA All-Star break. With that said, the Sixers are essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, barring some type of drastic meltdown.

As things stand, Philly holds a 49-28 record and a 3.5-game advantage on both the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. They’re also 5.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors with just five games remaining in the regular season.

Greg Monroe’s Recent NBA Stretch

Monroe is only 28 years old but has bounced around the NBA quite a bit. After a five-year stretch with the Detroit Pistons, he’s spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors. He also had two stints with the Boston Celtics, one last year and then made a brief stop this season with the team on a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-11 big man played 38 games this year with the Raptors, averaging just 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game. Monroe’s previous stint with the Celtics in 2017-18 was far better, as he averaged 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 19.1 minutes.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Sixers use Monroe, especially considering Boban Marjanovic, who was acquired in the team’s trade for Tobias Harris, has played in the backup role. Jonah Bolden has seen extended playing time in Embiid’s absence as well, so there’s a chance Monroe’s signing could impact both Marjanovic and Bolden as the playoffs approach.

