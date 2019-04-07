WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Flexes in Celebration of Texas Tech’s Final Four Win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in attendance for his former school’s Final Four game on Saturday night and was loving every minute of it. While the Texas Tech Red Raiders went on to knock off the Michigan State Spartans and advance to the 2019 NCAA Tournament National Championship, Mahomes was spotted celebrating on numerous occasions in the stands.

No celebration may have summed up the feeling of the Texas Tech fanbase after the 61-51 win quite like a shot of Mahomes flexing with the game nearly locked up, as Yahoo Sports showed.

Patrick Mahomes looks ready to give the Chiefs some snaps at linebacker next season too. pic.twitter.com/hK3dbuihzU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 7, 2019

Mahomes had plenty of screen-worthy moments throughout this game. One of the best was the Chiefs signal-caller celebrating a bucket by Texas Tech during the second half with the bow-and-arrow, as CBS Sports showed.

You think Patrick Mahomes is having fun? pic.twitter.com/MrWAL4Y69V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

Texas Tech Advances to National Title With Win

The Red Raiders’ impressive run through the NCAA tournament has resulted in a trip to the national title game where they’ll meet the Virginia Cavaliers. After their win over Michigan State on Saturday night, it means Texas Tech has knocked off two No. 2 seeds (Spartans and Michigan), a No. 1 seed (Gonzaga) and a No. 6 (Buffalo). to make the championship game.

Texas Tech’s 10-point win over Michigan State was fueled by Matt Mooney’s 22 points and a well-rounded effort from Tariq Owens, who totaled seven points, four rebounds and three blocks. The victory was even more impressive when you consider that star guard Jarrett Culver shot just 3-of-12 from the field for 10 points with five rebounds, but his teammates stepped up big.

Texas Tech vs. Virginia National Championship Preview

While very few likely expected this year’s national championship to not feature a team like Duke, UNC or one such as Michigan State or Gonzaga, both Texas Tech and Virginia have impressed. They’re very different than the other top teams in the country in terms of style of play, as both rank inside the top-three of college basketball in defense this year.

As the NCAA shows, Virginia ranks No. 1 allowing just 55.4 points per game while Texas Tech has given up 59.0 points on average. With the exception of Virginia’s overtime win against the Purdue Boilermakers, they allowed 62 or fewer points in each of the other four tournament games. In the first three, the Cavaliers gave up 56, 51 and 49 points, showing how stellar they can be on the defensive end.

Texas Tech deserves the same love, as they’ve given up more than 58 points just one time all tournament and that came in a 75-69 win over Gonzaga. Aside from that game, the Red Raiders allowed 57, 58, 44 and 51 points. There’s a good chance that fans could be in for a defensive battle during the title game, but there are playmakers on both teams worth keeping an eye on.

