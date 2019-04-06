NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Odds

When betting on a player to win the Most Valuable Player award of the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals or Stanley Cup playoffs, always identify as best as possible which team will win that game/series because players from losing teams almost never are named MVP.

The same strategy goes for the NCAA Tournament. At the conclusion of the national championship game, the Most Outstanding Player award is handed out and the last player to win it on a team that didn’t cut down the nets was Akeem (he wasn’t Hakeem back then) Olajuwon for Houston in 1983.

So, one might not want to bet on an Auburn player for this year’s MOP award because the Tigers are the longest shots on the March Madness odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to win it all Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Tigers are solid underdogs against top-seeded Virginia in the Final Four on Saturday. Auburn’s two best players are Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, and they are each +1200 on the Most Outstanding Player odds.

Duke was the pre-tournament favorite to win the national championship, and the Blue Devils’ star, Zion Williamson, was the same on the MOP odds. Now the tournament favorite is Virginia. However, the betting favorite for MOP is Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston. It’s fair to say Winston has been the most important player in this tournament, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski admitted that Winston was the difference in the Spartans’ upset of Coach K’s squad in the Elite Eight.

Winston is priced at +250 on the college basketball betting lines to win MOP. The two other times Michigan State won it all, the Spartans’ point guard won MOP: Earvin “Magic” Johnson in 1979 and Mateen Cleaves in 2000.

Virginia’s leading scorer is Kyle Guy, and he has the shortest MOP odds among the Cavs at +375. Guy, who was first-team All-ACC, had been struggling since an upset loss to Florida State in the ACC Tournament, averaging just 7.3 points in the first three games of this tournament. However, he exploded for 25 in the Elite Eight overtime win against Purdue.

Texas Tech’s best player is Jarrett Culver, who could be the first player among all the 2019 Final Four participants selected in this summer’s NBA Draft – assuming Culver declares. He’s +700 to win MOP. If Tech wins it all for the first time, it’s almost surely because of Culver as he leads the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals this season.

