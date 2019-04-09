Ty Jerome’s Girlfriend, Alex Marquis, Celebrates Final Four Win

Ty Jerome’s girlfriend is Alex Marquis, a fellow UVA student whose graduating class is 2020, per her Instagram. The two have been together since 2017.

Though Marquis’ Instagram account is private, Jerome has posted about her on several occasions, and Marquis’ VSCO account reveals a number of celebratory pictures of UVA’s success throughout March Madness.

Jerome is squaring off in the biggest game of his life on Monday night, hoping to lead the Cavaliers to their first ever national championship title. Here’s what you need to know about his girlfriend, Marquis, and her photos of the two in the last month:

LOOK: Marquis’ VSCO Photos of Jerome’s Huge Final Four Win & More

Marquis posted a number of photographs of herself with Jerome after his Final Four win. Here are a few of them:

Both Virginia and Texas Tech are looking to win their first national championship title on Monday evening. Via The Undefeated, Jerome said of the opportunity, “We’d love to cut down the nets. I would be speechless if we’re able to do that. It’s what every kid hopes for. But, like coach [Tony Bennett] said, the joy is in the competition.”

Jerome scored a team-high 21 points in the Final Four game against Auburn.

Jerome isn’t immune to all of the conversation that has apparently transpired over the years, in which people have underestimated his abilities. To The Undefeated, he said, “I’m not athletic, not long, I don’t look strong — I hear about the eye test all the time. But the one thing my dad taught me was mental toughness.”

Both of Jerome’s parents, Mark Jerome and Melanie Walker, played college basketball. Mark was a coach of Jerome’s for several years. You can learn more about Jerome’s parents here.

Of course, if Virginia wins the national championship, there will be a conversation about the stark contrast between this year’s season and last year’s, in which Virginia became the first top-ranked team to lose to a 16-seed team in March Madness history. Jerome isn’t concerned about that.

Via TIME, Jerome said, “All the outside noise has made us so much stronger, so much more unified, and brought us together.”

As for whether Jerome is considered about his now-infamous apparent double dribble in the last few seconds of the Auburn game, he’s not concerned about that either.

To USA Today, Jerome said, “I knew they weren’t gonna call double-dribble after they let that one go,” in reference to Auburn player Bryce Brown’s alleged foul immediately before the dribble. Jerome added, “It’s hard to be a ref. They miss a lot. So you’ve got to play on.”