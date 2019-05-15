76ers Mock Draft 2019: Lottery Results & Predictions for Each Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers only had to sweat for a few minutes during Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. Their only chance to jump into the lottery was if the Sacramento Kings pulled off a miracle and grabbed the No. 1 overall pick, which they did not. So, it means the Sixers will be waiting outside of the lottery to make their first selection, but they’ll still be busy on draft night.

Philly has just one first-round pick, but they hold four selections in the second round, setting them up in a prime position to potentially jump up into the first or even make a trade. With the futures of Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick, among others up in the air, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Sixers swing a few draft-night deals.

We’re going to take a look at the mock draft for the Sixers and who they could target with each pick.

Sixers First-Round Mock Draft Pick: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

While the Sixers could go a variety of ways with their first-round selection, I love the idea of finding someone who can knock down shots from the outside. Kentucky guard Tyler Herro can do all that and then some, but there’s a decent chance he won’t be on the board when the Sixers select at No. 24 overall.

Although Herro played just one collegiate season, he averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. His game continually improved throughout the season, and he was excellent from the free throw line, hitting 93.5 percent on the year. The 6-foot-5 guard has the potential to be a spark off the bench for the Sixers right out of the gate.

If Herro is not available, the Sixers could choose to target a player like USC guard/forward Kevin Porter or possibly Belmont’s Dylan Windler, although he’s projected as an early second-round pick.

Sixers Second-Round Mock Draft Picks

Pick No. 33: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Pick No. 34: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

Pick No. 42: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

Pick No. 54: Kyle Guy, SG, Virginia

The Sixers are highly unlikely to keep each of these second-round picks, but if they did opt to do so, adding Carsen Edwards from Purdue as a backup point guard would be a great move. While the 6-foot-1 point guard was incredibly memorable during the Boilermakers’ run in the NCAA tournament, he has a knack for finding the bottom of the hoop.

Edwards averaged 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the 2018-19 season. The big question is how he’ll be able to grow as a passer at the next level, especially while playing alongside players like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Regardless, his scoring would be welcomed as a part of the second unit.

The other three picks are all interesting, but one name who could step in and make an impact is Grant Williams out of Tennessee. Williams stands 6-foot-7 and can bang around inside, although he has the ability to do far more than just hang in the paint. He progressively improved his game and averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season.

One other aspect of the Volunteers forward’s game that stood out is the high shooting marks he posted, as he made 56.4 percent from the field and 81.9 percent from the free throw line. Both numbers were career-bests over his three-year tenure with Tennessee.

