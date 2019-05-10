When Is 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7? Date, Time & Prediction

The Toronto Raptors had the opportunity to head back home from Philadelphia on Thursday night with their sights set on the Eastern Conference Finals. But the 76ers had other plans and bounced back from two consecutive losses to force a Game 7 in Toronto.

The win came behind the superb play of Philly’s starting five, which combined to score 90 of the team’s 112 points. The Sixers hit the ground running while outscoring Kawhi Leonard and company by 15 in the first half. The teams will now get two days off before they meet to decide who advances to the semifinals for a date with the Milwaukee Bucks and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Let’s take a look at when Game 7 between the Sixers and Raptors will take place, while also offering a prediction and pick.

When Is 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7?

While we know what day the game will be played, the time will be set on Friday night more than likely. The league could wait to see the outcome of the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets Game 6 on Thursday night, along with the sixth game of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors series.

Regardless of the outcome of those two games, the Sixers and Raptors will meet on Sunday, May 12 in a game that will be aired on TNT. If the Blazers win tonight and force a Game 7, and the Rockets win on Friday to set up the same scenario, it’ll create a scenario where all three games are played on Sunday.

Currently, the only known time of a possible Game 7 is the Rockets and Warriors, who would play at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s a look at the full potential Sunday schedule that’s been revealed.

76ers vs. Raptors: Time TBD (TNT)

*Blazers vs. Nuggets: Time/Channel TBD

*Rockets vs. Warriors: 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

*If necessary

76ers vs. Raptors Game 7 Prediction & Pick

The Raptors have been great on their home floor, posting a 32-9 record, but we know the Sixers are capable of winning there, as they did so in Game 2 of the series. I think much of this comes down to the health of Joel Embiid, who looked incredibly good in Game 6. If Philly is able to get 30-plus minutes of Embiid when he’s close to 100 percent, the Raptors will have their hands full.

Obviously, on the other side, Kawhi Leonard has been unreal in the playoffs. Even in the loss on Thursday, he scored 29 points with 12 rebounds, but did miss all four of his 3-point attempts and shot under 50 percent from the field for only the third time in the playoffs.

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Along with Embiid, Ben Simmons will need to play similar to how he did in the crucial Game 6, scoring 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds and six assists. He was far more aggressive and looked like the player we saw throughout the season.

Between the Sixers’ strong duo, Tobias Harris, and Jimmy Butler, who’s always ready to step up in a big game, I think Philadelphia gets the job done and pulls off the upset against the Raptors. It won’t be the popular pick, and I see this game staying close all the way through with the Sixers pulling away late.

Prediction: 76ers upset Raptors in Game 7

READ NEXT: Joel Embiid Responds to Drake’s Trolling of Sixers With a Guarantee