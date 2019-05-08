Joel Embiid Responds to Drake’s Trolling of Sixers With a Guarantee

Following back-to-back losses in Games 4 and 5 to the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers now find their backs against the wall. In order to stay alive in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, they must win Game 6 on their home floor and force a win or a go home Game 7 back in Toronto.

But if you ask Sixers center Joel Embiid, that’s a lock to happen, which he also made sure to tell Drake, who spent a bit of time during Tuesday’s game trolling the All-Star center. As The Athletic’s Michael Lee revealed, Embiid told the rapper that the Sixers will be back in Toronto for a Game 7.

Joel Embiid said he told Drake the 76ers will be back in Toronto for Game 7 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 8, 2019

This came shortly after Game 5, which was a dominant 125-89 win for the Raptors. It also likely stemmed from the fact that Drake and many Toronto fans in attendance opted to troll Embiid after he was subbed out when the game got out of hand.

Drake Trolls Joel Embiid During Raptors’ Game 5 Win

Embiid had some fun after throwing down a windmill dunk in Philly’s Game 3 victory over the Raptors, proceeding to reel off an airplane celebration after the statement slam. But Raptors fans didn’t forget that scene, and offered a response on Tuesday night, as ESPN showed.

Drake and Raptors fans troll Embiid as he checked out in the 4th 😅 pic.twitter.com/E7kIEV4Wi4 — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2019

For those who didn’t see the original dunk, here’s a look at the scene from Game 3, per NBA Africa, which the Sixers went on to win 116-95 and grab a 2-1 series lead at the time.

While it was impressive from the 7-foot big man, the Raptors bounced back with two consecutive wins and now have a chance to close out the series on Thursday night in Philadelphia. If the Sixers are able to back up Embiid’s guarantee and pick up a win, then it’ll mean a Game 7 in Toronto on Sunday, May 12.

Joel Embiid’s Stats & Hit-or-Miss Play During Raptors Series

Embiid poured in 33 points during the aforementioned Game 3 victory while adding 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in the process. But aside from that performance, there hasn’t been much that’s stood out about the 25-year-old’s play during the second-round series thus far.

It’s worth noting that Embiid is not only dealing with knee tendonitis but has also had two illnesses which apparently impacted the big man quite a bit. Over the five games against Toronto, he’s averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from the field. He also had eight turnovers in Game 5 and scored just 13 points with six boards in the 36-point loss.

Considering Embiid averaged 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season, it’s apparent he’s not nearly 100 percent healthy at this point.

