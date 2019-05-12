Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner Breakup: Latest on Harry Styles Adds Drama

The ongoing subject of the relationship between Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and rumored (ex?) girlfriend Kendall Jenner has drawn attention as the 2019 NBA Playoffs roll along. But the latest on the situation between the Sixers star and model has led to plenty of questions and even some concern from fans.

With the Sixers’ second-round playoff matchup against the Toronto Raptors going to Game 7, the topic of Simmons’ off-court life has come to light. Specifically, whether he and Jenner are officially no longer together. After the two spent a lot of time together last offseason and she was even seen at the team’s games this season, the answer appears to be coming together, at least for now.

The latest area of concern for fans who were on board with the Simmons-Jenner relationship, and possibly worry from the guard himself, involves former One Direction singer Harry Styles.

Latest on Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner Breakup, Harry Styles

As James Brinsford of Mirror.co.uk stated, when Jenner and Styles ran into each other at the recent Met Gala, it was “the reunion that many Kardashian fans wanted.” But as he so perfectly put it, “Kendall’s boyfriend was not so impressed.” Unfortunately, there’s been no official update on a Simmons-Jenner breakup.

Although Brinsford calls the former relationship between Jenner and Styles a “reported ‘fling,'” he stated that the Sixers star wound up “confused” by the situation between the two. Part of this surely stems from the report that the singer and model were among the last people to leave the Met Gala after-party.

Beyond that, it appears Jenner and Styles left the party, which was held at the Moxy in New York City in Times Square around 6 a.m. on Monday morning, as Daily Mail’s Rebecca Davison reported. She states that the duo spent four hours together inside the party together.

Ben Simmons & Rumored Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Slow Down

This latest update involving Styles comes just weeks after the news that Simmons and Jenner reportedly cooled things off a bit. The decision apparently stemmed from the fact that the Sixers guard wanted to focus on the NBA playoffs and the team’s push to the NBA Finals, as Erin Silvia and Russ Weakland of Hollywood Life revealed.

“Ben is devoted to the NBA playoffs right now and going out on dates with Kendall would be a bad look for a team that is looking to win the NBA Championship,” a source close to Kendall and Ben EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s all business and it’s all basketball for Ben …

The report goes on to point out that while Jenner was invited to attend Simmons’ games, that she was also busy. But from here this is when even more confusion was injected into the situation and the relationship status.

First, Certified Pop reported that Jenner met with Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who she previously dated, for dinner recently. But even beyond that, the model was spotted with another ex who also plays in the NBA, when Sports Gossip reported Jenner and Jordan Clarkson were seen together at Travis Scott’s birthday party.

It’ll be interesting to see how all this pans out between Simmons and Jenner, especially considering it appears there was no actual “breakup,” at least not officially. With that said, the way the recent weeks have gone may cause a rift between the two, and no update on their current status has come to light as of late.

