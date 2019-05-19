Brooks Koepka’s Shoes & Hat Are Nike Golf’s Bold Look at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka’s shoes and hat from Nike have garnered attention during the PGA Championship. Koepka’s shoes are part of the Nike Safari Pack for golf, per Golf Digest.

Some have confused the pattern on Koepka’s shoes to Jordan’s signature elephant print, but it is a nod to Bethpage’s proximity to New York City. The pattern on Koepka’s shoes along with other Nike golfers is supposed to represent New York City’s concrete jungle as Golf Digest detailed.

While the cement pattern is similar to the vintage Michael Jordan print seen on the recently launched Nike Golf Jordan ADG golf shoe, it’s actually inspired by the concrete jungle that is New York City. Koepka typically wears the Nike Tour Premiere golf shoes in white, which the Nike team sees as a blank canvas for major events.

Koepka’s signature shoe is the Nike Golf Tour Premiere which retails for $200. The shoes Koepka has been wearing at the PGA Championship appear to be the Nike Tour Premiere NRGs which run $220. Here is how Nike describes the shoes with an interesting pattern across the middle of the shoe.

The Nike Tour Premiere NRG combines a waterproof upper with an innovative closure system for custom comfort and dynamic support. The outsole is equipped with removable spikes for exceptional traction and a stable feel throughout every round.

Brooks Koepka’s Nike Hat Has Also Raised Eyebrows at the PGA Championship

Koepka along with several other Nike golfers have been wearing unique hats at the PGA Championship. The hat has Nike script but the text is listed backward. Koepka’s hat is part of the Nike AeroBill Classic99 collection that comes in eight different colors for $35. The hats drew criticism from fans for the vertical text combined without the swoosh logo.

“Good news for Brooks Koepka: One more major and Nike’s gonna get him a hat with its name printed the right way,” Action Network’s Jason Sobel tweeted.

Koepka signed with Nike in 2016 and spoke with some of the brand’s top golfers like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy before making the decision.

“Rory had a different point of view and in the Bahamas it was nice to pick Tiger’s brain about it,” Koepka told GolfChannel.com. “Everybody had nothing but good things to say about it.”

Nike’s clubs may have gone away, but Koepka is still one of the company’s main golfers. The financial details of Koepka’s Nike deal are unknown, but McIlroy makes an estimated $20 million annually from Nike, per Golf.com.

As for Nike’s look at Bethpage, they were inspired by the New York City style in the 1990s, per Golf Digest. Koepka’s shoes also reportedly have a maple leaf on the back and is a tribute to Bethpage’s state park status. Koepka’s shoes seem to have gone over better than the Nike hats.

“Soo if you watched the first round of the #PGAChampionship than you, like me want a pair of the shoes that @BKoepka was wearing. 👌🔥 @Nike,” one fan tweeted.