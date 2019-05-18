Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend, Jena Sims, Cheering on Golfer at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka and girlfriend Jena Sims made the rounds around New York City prior to the PGA Championship. Sims posted a photo on Instagram of the happy couple in front of the Statue of Liberty while taking a shot at the golfer’s need for multiple takes. The big city is a little over an hour from Bethpage, site of the 2019 PGA Championship.

“Every selfie took one try except yours 🍎 @bkoepka ▶️,” Sims posted.

Koepka posted the same photo with his own caption.

“My two girls 🗽,” Koepka noted on social media.

Koepka has an opportunity to be the back-to-back champion at the PGA Championship and headed into the weekend with a sizable lead on the field. Prior to the tournament, Sims posted a photo of the defending champion along with the trophy.

Koepka was paired with Tiger Woods for the first two days but does not have a great feel for how the golfer missed the cut. Koepka noted he learned not to watch Woods while he is competing against the legendary golfer.

“I’ve gone these 36 holes, and I couldn’t tell you what shots any friend or Tiger hit,” Koepka said, per PGA.com. “It really just doesn’t register of what’s going on. I really don’t remember anything that they have done. I learned that the first time I played with Tiger. All I did was watch him for nine holes. That’s what I grew up doing. I grew up watching him on TV and I spent the first nine holes, all I did was pay attention to every move he made, whether he was just picking up his tee, whatever it was. And you can’t do that. You’ve got to focus on your own game.”

Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend, Jena, Is Taking a Trip to the Bahamas for Her Non-Profit Organization

Sims is an actress and founder of the non-profit organization Pageant of Hope. She noted on Instagram that she is heading to the Bahamas soon to help give back to young people in the area.

“My mission since 2004, was to teach children and teens facing challenges the importance of inner beauty and self confidence through the @pageantofhope. Can’t wait to head back to one of my favorite places in the world, Gambier Village in 2 weeks! Special thanks @yesisoccer 💞👑 @erikruthoff 📸,” Sims explained on Instagram.

The organization has “crowned thousands of children” in 16 states and six international regions. Here is how the Pageant of Hope describes its mission and some of its accomplishments.

Our Mission: Empower. To empower, celebrate and advocate for children facing challenges, celebrating inner beauty and self confidence… The Pageant of Hope has traveled to 16 states as well as 6 international regions including Australia, South Africa, Malawi, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Jamaica. We have crowned thousands of children, teenagers and adults, helping them realize their own inner beauty and shine in front of family and friends. We strive to lead children to recognize their full potential, helping them with communication skills, poise, stage presence, and grace. The Pageant of Hope has witnessed thousands of children transform within a day.

Jena Has a Beach House in the Bahamas

The Bahamas is a special place for Sims and the actress even has a home on the island. According to the house’s Instagram page, the property is the “passion project of four former beauty queens.” Sims spoke with Chilled Magazine when the house was still getting built.

“For the last two years, I have been working with friends and family on building a home in Exuma, Bahamas!” Sims noted to Chilled Magazine. “It’s almost ready! I’ve been down to check up on it several times this year, and most recently was down working with the decorator helping put some finishing touches on it!”

Here is a look at the Bahamas beach house.