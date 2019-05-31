Browns Still ‘Very Much’ in Running for Gerald McCoy [Report]

While no decision has come from Gerald McCoy on if he will join the Cleveland Browns just yet, it’s not time to panic.

A new report suggests that the team is still ‘very much’ in the running for the veteran defensive tackle’s services.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Friday that McCoy is still mulling offers from the three teams he visited — the Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. While a decision was initially expected before the weekend, but the time frame has shifted to either Monday or Tuesday.

Updated: #Browns are still v. much in the running for Gerald McCoy, source tells me. Mulling #Ravens & #Panthers too. He could sign Mon or Tues, and wants to attend minicamp. The Browns' camp is June 4-6. Ravens & Panthers June 11-13 https://t.co/PpsBSUs4hu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 31, 2019

While the Browns have made known their desire to land McCoy and they were his first stop after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team is not worried that he has visited other teams.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens wants McCoy to be “all in” if he comes to Cleveland to play alongside the likes of Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson on the defensive line.

The Browns’ interest in McCoy goes back to before his release from Tampa Bay. However, the team’s interest grew when the Bucs decided to cut the three-time All-Pro, eliminating what was a whopping $13 million price tag.

McCoy is still one of the top players at the position, but he’s 31 and he hasn’t been an All-Pro talent since 2014. His last Pro Bowl was in 2017. Playing with the Browns’ talented unit will minimize double teams and allow McCoy to thrive, especially in situations that allow him to freely rush the passer.

Kitchens said they didn’t get into specifics when it came to his role on the defense, but knows one thing for certain — McCoy will make them better.

“He knows he is going to be playing. I know the more good football players you have, the better you are, the better rotation is, the better you can get after a quarterback in a two minute drive,” Kitchens said. “There is a staggering stat or something like 78 percent of two-minute drives, if you have a sack, give up a sack, anywhere along that way, your chances of scoring goes under 20 percent. He knows when we will want to put pressure on the quarterback. He knows that is what we are going to be about. Hopefully he wants to be a part of it.”

McCoy made a good impression on the Browns during his visit, and Kitchens is still optimistic a deal will be done.

“I liked the kid,” Kitchens said. “I like the person, of course I like the player, but more importantly just getting to know the kid. I really like him.”

He’s also got the support of some of the current Browns, including one of the most vocal, Odell Beckham Jr.

It looks as if former Bucs’ DT Gerald McCoy already is wanted in Cleveland….. pic.twitter.com/tpZWEPcWuW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2019

And could he want to link up with a fellow Sooner standout in Baker Mayfield? Only time will tell.

Now the Browns play the waiting game.

