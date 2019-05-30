Does Charlie Coyle Have a Girlfriend? Meet Danielle Hooper

Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins does have a girlfriend. He is dating Danielle Hooper. The two have been dating for more than a year.

Coyle is trending on social media after he scored the first goal for the Bruins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old got the crowd going when he capitalized on the Power Play in the first inning. Check out the play below.

DeBrusk to Coyle for the early PPG pic.twitter.com/91gDrot9Qf — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 30, 2019

Coyle’s girlfriend may have been cheering the loudest. Although she isn’t from Massachusetts, she’s become a huge Bruins fan and she supports her guy — and his team — 100 percent. When the television camera panned to her in the stands, she was screaming and jumping up and down.

Here’s what you need to know:

Coyle & Hooper Went Instagram Official Last Year

Coyle grew up in Weymouth, Massachusetts, but Hooper had never been to Boston before May 2018. She shared a photo with Coyle during that trip. The two visited Hull, Massachusetts, known for the popular Nantasket Beach.

“First trip to Boston ✔️ (Hopefully next time I’ll have the lingo down so this guy doesn’t have to constantly interpret for me,” Hooper captioned the pic.

Since that time, the two have been sharing pics on their respective Instagram accounts fairly frequently.

She’s From Minnesota & Likely Met Coyle When He Played for the Wild

Hooper hails from Minnesota though she does find herself in Boston a lot more frequently these days. If you’re wondering how she might have met Coyle, he used to play for the Minnesota Wild.

Coyle was traded to the Bruins back in February. And while you might think that he’ll be heading elsewhere after this season, he probably won’t be going anywhere.

“He’s under contract next season on the same $3.2m AAV contract,” Stanley Cup of Chowder previously reported.

She Already Fits in With Other Bruins WAGs

It didn’t take Hooper long to find her Boston squad. She’s in good company when she attends a game at The Garden. As you can see in the photo above, she took part in a group picture in which several Bruins WAGs wore matching white leather jackets before a game last month.

She’s often sitting in the stands with friends — or other WAGs — rooting for the home team in custom Coyle gear. It’s been a fun season for Coyle, who gets to play for his home team.