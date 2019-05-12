Damian Lillard Credits Son for NBA Playoff Road Win vs. Nuggets

For Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, there’s nothing better than being a father. If you don’t believe it, just take a glance at his Instagram account and you’ll quickly see how proud the NBA star is of his son, Damian Jr. as his photos are all over social media.

While Lillard has excelled throughout his NBA career and most recently, a superb start to the 2019 NBA Playoffs, he’s been fortunate enough to have his son around for some of the action it seems. Even back during the Blazers’ first-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lillard showed his son social media love.

Lillard’s game-winner in Game 5 of that series sent the Blazers to the second round against the Denver Nuggets, where the two teams went blow-for-blow over a six-game stretch. This set up a win or go home Game 7 for a chance to head to the Western Conference Finals.

Damian Lillard Says Son Brought ‘Good Luck’ in Road Win vs. Nuggets

After Portland defeated the Thunder in five games, they dropped Game 1 on the road against the No. 2 seed Nuggets to start the second round. But a bounce-back performance led to the Blazers stealing home-court advantage and winning Game 2 in Denver 97-90.

With the Blazers getting the big win and heading back to Portland for Game 3, Lillard revealed that he had a good luck charm with him in Denver for that victory.

With Game 7 of the series played in Denver, Lillard may need Damian Jr. to provide another spark to help ensure the Blazers continue their run through the NBA playoffs.

Damian Lillard’s Play During 2019 NBA Playoffs

Lillard’s numbers during the first round matchup against Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Thunder were nothing short of exceptional. He averaged 33.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and shot 46.9 percent from 3-point range over the five-game span.

And, of course, the Blazers star made by far the most memorable shot of the playoffs and possibly one of the best in NBA postseason history, as The Render showed.

Lillard Drains it at the Buzzer pic.twitter.com/IgUDPJ8TYN — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 24, 2019

That game-winner meant Lillard finished the series-clinching win with 50 points on 17-of-33 shooting and 10-of-18 from beyond the arc. While Lillard’s numbers have come down a bit during the second round against the Nuggets, NBA fans were treated to a full game of ‘Dame Time’ during Portland’s Game 6 victory.

During the 119-108 victory to keep the Blazers’ season alive, Lillard finished with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting while making 6-of-13 shots from deep. He also tacked on five assists with three rebounds and was key in the team forcing a Game 7 back in Denver.

