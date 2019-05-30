Draymond Green’s Future Wife, Hazel Renee, Cheering Him on During NBA Finals

Draymond Green’s future wife, Hazel Renee, appears to be in Toronto cheering on the Warriors big man. Green’s longtime girlfriend posted a photo of her engagement ring along with some flowers with the text “Toronto” listed underneath to her latest Instagram Story. Renee posted another photo from a plane sleeping next to her daughter with the caption “mom duty.”

Both Green and Renee have a child from previous relationships. Renee also posted a photo of her getting a workout in despite their travel schedule.

After the Warriors swept the Blazers, Renee posted a celebratory note with Green and his family.

Green proposed to Renee earlier this year with a $300,000 diamond ring, per TMZ. Jason Arasheben, CEO of Beverly Hills, spoke with TMZ about Green’s involvement in the process.

“Draymond was very involved in the design process,” Arasheben noted to TMZ. “I took multiple trips up to the Bay to show him stone options and to choose the setting. He was very particular about the quality of the center stone. He wanted only the best for Hazel.”

Renee is an actress and singer who has appeared in a number of shows including Empire, The Chi, Marriage Tour and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Draymond Green’s Girlfriend Noted They Have Seen the “Best & Worst in Each Other”

During a lengthy March Instagram post, Renee wished Green a happy birthday and noted she “cannot put into words how much you mean to me.” Renee discussed the highs and lows of their relationship.

I can not put into words how much you mean to me…my gratitude, my appreciation, my love for you, the joy you bring, the love you give…there is simply no compare! We have traveled the world together and seen the best and the worst in eachother…and I’ll always be down to ride! I am thankful for you everyday but especially on this day! Thank you for loving New New as yours and for my little Pumpkin! We love you so very much! May you have continued blessings and favor from the most high! Happy Birthday Day Day…My Star🌟 #MyFiancé @money23green ❤️🥰🥳🎂✨

Draymond Gave Hazel a Mother’s Day Shoutout

Green wished his “beautiful fiance” a Happy Mother’s Day on Instagram. The note came along with a few photos of their kids.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful fiancé. We thank you for everything you do for our family. I’m not big on “Mother’s Day” because we celebrate you daily as a mother, which is exactly what you deserve. We love you Mama Bear! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out the [sic] there. You are appreciated,” Green posted.

The couple has not announced a wedding date, and we will have to see if more news breaks about their big day after the NBA season ends. For now, Green is hoping to celebrate a potential three-peat with Renee.