Enes Kanter’s Muslim Faith: What Religion Is Blazers’ Center?

Enes Kanter is a devout Muslim and is currently partaking in the religious observance of Ramadan. This means that from sunrise to sunset Kanter cannot eat or drink. This has proved especially challenging during the Blazers deep playoff run.

Often times, the Blazers games are before sunset, so he is not able to eat anything until halftime. Kanter wrote an article in The Washington Post providing fans with insight into his faith and what it is like being a professional athlete during Ramadan.

My observance as a practicing Muslim in the NBA is somewhat uncommon. Since joining the league in 2011, my dedication to my faith has aroused the curiosity of teammates, coaches, trainers and fans. The other night, before Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets, as I was counting down the seconds to iftar, my teammates watched eagerly as I finally broke my fast with a painkiller for my injured shoulder and six peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They started asking me questions and joking that I was going to throw up. I laughed and told them to get out on the floor and start warming up and that I’d join after I was done eating. I actually felt great… This year, more than ever, I’ve come to welcome the quiet darkness each morning during Ramadan. I try to give all I have to my faith each day, and all I have to my game and my team each night. Resilience is born out of the challenges we choose to meet. We all have limitations but also great potential.

Before Sunrise, Kanter Eats a Pre-Fast Meal Known as Suhur

According to Oregon Live, Kanter wakes up early to eat a pre-fast meal known as the suhur prior to sunrise. The iftar is the post-fast meal after the sun sets as Oregon Live detailed.

To honor Ramadan, followers abstain from food, water, vices like cigarettes and even medicine between sunrise to sunset. They prepare for the day by eating a pre-fast meal — suhur — which Kanter does in the wee hours. And then they break the fast with a late meal — iftar — following an evening call to prayer. Ramadan commemorates the month God started to reveal the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad and followers adhere to it in an effort to grow closer to God.

Kanter did not just wait until the playoffs to see how his body would handle the rigors of fasting. According to ESPN’s Doris Burke, Kanter would practice fasting during the regular season to prepare for these big playoff games where he cannot have food or water. Kanter’s dedication to his faith has earned the respect of his teammates.

“I know how I get when I don’t eat for a couple hours,” Moe Harkless noted to Oregon Live. “I can’t imagine. He says he feels relaxed and has a clear mind. I don’t know. He’s been fighting through a lot throughout the playoffs and he’s showed me how tough he is. It’s pretty crazy.”