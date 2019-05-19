Harold Varner Asks if PGA Championship Police Officer Is Drake Fan [WATCH]

Harold Varner III may have slid back on the leaderboard during the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship, but he’s apparently still in a pretty good mood. Or at the very least, Varner is more than willing to strike up a conversation, even if it happens during the middle of a hole.

While walking down the fairway, Varner began chatting with one of the tournament’s police officers. As PGA of America shows, the PGA Tour pro wanted to know if the officer was a fan of hip-hop artist Drake.

"Are you a @Drake fan?" Harold Varner III's keeping it loose out there. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/cecw00CAIC — PGA of America (@PGA) May 19, 2019

It was a pretty cool moment from Varner, who appears to be having a good time during Sunday’s fourth round at the PGA Championship. Unfortunately, it’s been a tough front nine for the golfer, as he shot six-over-par after beginning the day as one of the few players even remotely within striking distance of leader Brooks Koepka.

Harold Varner’s PGA Championship Performance

After an opening round in which Varner shot a one-over-par 71, he posted a strong round two by shooting a 67 to move to two-under as the weekend got underway. Varner was able to replicate that during the third round by shooting another 67 and heading into Sunday’s final 18 holes at five-under par.

Unfortunately, the start of his round and potential push towards Koepka atop the leaderboard began with a tough stretch from holes three to nine. After a birdie on the first hole, Varner proceeded to post two double bogeys and three bogeys to finish out the front nine at six-over par and fell outside of the top-10.

Harold Varner’s PGA Career History

Varner, who’s 28 years old, is coming off a solid 2018 season in which he totaled more than $1.223 million in earnings while posting three top-10 finishes. This included a T5 finish at The Greenbrier, as well as a T7 result during THE PLAYERS Championship. Assuming he’s able to continue his solid play in 2019, he should surpass last year’s earnings.

If Varner is able to finish anywhere from fifth to 13th in the 2019 PGA Championship, he’d add anywhere from $214,000 to $450,000. This would push him close to the amount he won in 2018, as PGATour.com shows that Varner has already won $822,389 to this point in the year.

Among Varner’s other top results in 2019, he posted a sixth-place finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, a T10 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and T14 at the Safeway Open. He showcased the ability to contend at a major and will almost certainly finish somewhere inside of the top-20. Regardless, this is set to be Varner’s best result at a major to this point in his career, as his only other made cut came in 2016 when he finished T66 at The Open Championship.

