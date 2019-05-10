Does James Harden Have a Wife? Is the Rockets Star Married?

James Harden does not have a wife, but rumors continue to swirl about his rumored girlfriend. Harden has most recently been linked to Instagram model Olla Naber, who goes by Arab Money on social media. The potential couple were first spotted together in April 2018, per Sports Gossip.

Naber frequently posts photos and videos from Rockets games on social media. She posted a photo on March 3rd decked out in Rockets gear at the Houston-Boston game.

Sports Gossip noted on April 8th that the two are an item in some capacity.

Houston Rockets MVP James Harden has been once again been linked to potential girlfriend Arab Money. The Instagram model has been spotted attending Rockets games and despite other rumors it appears the two are still an item. The model was in attendance when Harden scored 61 points on the Knicks in January. When Harden notched a triple-double against the Warriors she posted a box score on Instagram with Harden’s stats circled. Now she’s once again been spotted at his game, all but confirming these two are still an item.

Naber has more than 58 million followers on Instagram. As for Harden, he has not commented publicly on Naber. Harden injured his eye in the Warriors-Rockets playoff series and joked “I got a lot of girls” when asked about his injury. Here is the funny exchange between Chris Paul and Harden.

James Harden Dated Khloe Kardashian in 2015

Harden once dated Khloe Kardashian, but the Rockets star admitted he did not enjoy dating another celebrity. The former couple were dating back in 2015, a time Harden later told Sports Illustrated was the worst year of his life. Harden met Kardashian at Kanye West’s birthday party, per Sports Illustrated.

“I didn’t like all the attention,” Harden explained to Sports Illustrated. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Harden Was Linked to Singer Ashanti in 2018

Last year, Harden was linked to Ashanti, but it appears they are no longer an item. Terez Owens reported on April 28, 2018 that Harden paid for the singer to stay at a Houston hotel, and she sat with Harden’s family at a Rockets game.