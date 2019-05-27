Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle Gives Raptors Reason for Optimism in Free Agency

As the Toronto Raptors prepare for their first trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history, the looming free agency of Kawhi Leonard remains a big question. For the time being, the topic is shifted onto the backburner, but it’s sure to ramp up in the coming weeks after the playoffs finish. And at the very least, it appears there’s some reason for slight optimism for Raptors fans that their star could stick around.

Although we’ve yet to hear Leonard or anyone close to him openly state the star forward’s intention to re-sign with Toronto beyond this year, recent comments offer a glimmer of hope. Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson spoke to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports and offered a number of pieces of info, one of which related to his son’s praise of Toronto.

“It never had anything to do with the city of Toronto. It wasn’t. Toronto is a beautiful city. Kawhi has often spoke highly of Toronto. It’s a beautiful place. That was just an initial reaction, which is normal. But we’re enjoying this run and looking forward to the Finals.” Robertson told Haynes and Yahoo! Sports.

While it’s not an open statement which says “Kawhi is coming back,” the fact that Leonard has “often” spoken highly about Toronto is a positive sign. Whether or not it will be enough for the Raptors to fend off the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, among other teams, remains to be seen.

But if the Raptors win the 2019 NBA title, it may become a whole lot easier to convince Leonard to remain in Toronto and sign a long-term deal.

Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency Outlook: Raptors, Lakers & Clippers

While the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers are expected to be at the forefront of the pursuit of Leonard in NBA free agency, it’s likely to extend far beyond just those three teams. Leonard’s career as a whole paired with his play this season has culminated in him being a top-tier free-agent, but little has been revealed about his plan.

Obviously, the current focus for the 27-year-old is on attempting to lead the Raptors to a series victory over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. That will surely be a tall task, but if Toronto is able to get the job done and pull off an upset, it makes envisioning a path to him staying in town even more realistic.

Kawhi Leonard’s Stats Show Playoff Dominance

What Leonard has been able to do during the 2019 NBA Playoffs is nothing short of spectacular. He’s taken over games, dominated on both ends of the floor and posted stellar numbers in the process. After averaging an impressive 27.8 points per game through the first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic, Leonard has averaged 30-plus points per game in the next two series.

This impressive run includes marks of 34.7 points and 9.9 rebounds in a seven-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Leonard posted averages of 29.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game in the six games against the Milwaukee Bucks during the Eastern Conference Finals as well.

