Knicks Drafting RJ Barrett Could Help Land Kevin Durant

The latest Kevin Durant Knicks rumor involves their No. 3 draft pick and potentially pairing KD with RJ Barrett. Sal Iacono, known to most as Cousin Sal, reported on The Bill Simmons Podcast that Durant’s relationship with Barrett’s godfather Steve Nash could be a positive thing for the Knicks.

“I have a little more inside information about this that I don’t even know if I can say,” Cousin Sal noted on the podcast. “He’s very close with Steve Nash who happens to be RJ Barrett’s godfather. So, that’s where the Knicks are landing. That’s there pick because they couldn’t fix [the lottery] so they could get Zion…Anyway, I don’t want to give away too much. You’re right, he’s going to the Knicks and let’s bet that if we can even more.”

Heavy has Barrett landing with the Knicks in our latest mock draft and the Duke guard is the favorite to be the No. 3 pick. Nash works for the Warriors as a player development consultant and has spent time in the gym with Durant helping him with his shot. Nash has been complimentary of Barrett’s game and how it will translate to the NBA.

“RJ Barrett (*yes, is my godson) is a next level playmaker at his age, 18, and size. Makes every read/pass. This is one skill that is easier in many respects due to the rules at the nba level but so damn valuable. Blown away at the reads and deliveries he made repetatively [sic],” Nash tweeted during the NCAA tournament.

Kevin Durant Broke Down RJ Barrett’s Game Heading Into Duke

During an interview conducted with Overtime, Durant broke down Barrett’s game coming out of high school. Durant was complimentary of Barrett’s game as he watched some of his highlights, per the New York Post.

“Kid I’ve been hearing a lot about,’’ Durant said while viewing tape. “I haven’t gotten a chance to watch him as much. I know he’s a lefty out of Canada, I think. He’s another of those 6-7 wings who probably do everything, that can guard one through four that can play a long time in the NBA, especially in the NBA today…” “Getting crafty with the left,” Durant said, watching the video on a laptop. “See lefties are tough to guard, man. They can go right better than righties can go left and so a left-hander is hard to guard. He’s a lefty that uses his right, which is gonna help him.” “Shoot the J, OK. Man, he’s athletic, man. He can play out top. That’s the thing. You got to be able to play out top, conduct the offense.” “He’s going to Duke, so Coach K — You already know Coach K is gonna let him rock out.”

Vegas has the Knicks as a sizable favorite to add Durant at -150, per Forbes. The Warriors are second with +100 odds to retain Durant. A bigger factor for the Knicks than Barrett is who they can potentially pair with Durant in New York via free agency.