Kevin Na Caddie’s Salary: How Much Money Does Kenny Harms Make?

While PGA Tour pro Kevin Na has put together some impressive results over the years, he’s done so with a familiar face in Kenny Harms as his caddie. Na, who’s currently 35 years old, turned pro in 2001, but the duo first linked up in 2008, and since that point, both the player and caddie have made good money.

As Craig Dolch of The Caddie Network revealed during a story on Harms, Na’s family contacted him in 2008 to see if he would work with the then-25-year-old pro. The site stated that Na had made more than $20 million since Harms came on in the role of his caddie, and that was back in July of 2018.

In terms of how caddies are paid, Golfweek revealed that they will earn roughly five to 10 percent of a player’s winnings in each tournament. As far as what that percentage winds up being, it typically depends on how a player finishes the event, with a victory paying out 10 percent, top-10 finish netting seven percent and five percent for anything lower.

What Is Salary of Kevin Na’s Caddie, Kenny Harms?

It’s worth noting that according to Golfweek, caddies make between $1,800 to $2,000 in weekly salary during tournaments. Beyond that, they pick up a nice sum of bonus money, especially if the golfer they work with is able to consistently make cuts and post strong finishes throughout the year.

While Na has posted a few up-and-down results over the years, he’s made north of $3.4 million in two of the last three (2016, 2018). In 2015, Na won more than $2.8 million and brought home just over $1.7 million in 2017, per PGATour.com. Based on these numbers, it can be tough to gauge exactly how much Harms has earned in terms of bonuses, but we’ll look at 2018 to get an idea.

In 2018, Na made $3,578,316 in prize money on the PGA Tour and posted four top-10 finishes. Along with that, he picked up a victory at The Greenbrier, which paid out $1.314 million to Na, according to Golf Digest.

Based on those numbers, an average of seven percent per tournament would make Harms roughly $250,482, while 10 percent jumps it up to $357,831. Based on the fact that the victory at The Greenbrier made Harms $131,400, it’s safe to assume his total bonus money is on the higher end of those two.

Matt Harms’ Caddie Salary in Previous Years

While it can be a bit tough to gauge the exact numbers, we’ll estimate the bonuses off a range of five to 10 percent for each of the most recent years. It’s worth noting that since Na has posted five or more top-10 finishes in each year listed below, that Harms’ bonus money is likely a decent amount higher than five percent.

All official money information is courtesy of PGATour.com, and the projected ranges are based off those numbers.

Based off Na’s 2015 winnings: $141,038 (five percent) – $282,076 (10 percent)

Based off Na’s 2016 winnings: $172,064 (five percent) – $344,129 (10 percent)

Based off Na’s 2017 winnings: $86,417 (five percent) – $172,835 (10 percent)

Over the four-year stretch from 2015-18, Na posted 24 total top-10 finishes, with seven in 2015, eight in 2016, five in 2017 and four in 2018.

