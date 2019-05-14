Lakers 2019 NBA Draft: Bruno Fernando A Top Target

The anchor for the Maryland Terrapins, Bruno Fernando repeatedly showcased the elite athleticism that make his such a high sought after prospect. Despite clocking in at 6’10” and a shave smaller than some of his fellow big men, Fernando more than makes up for that with sheer strength and speed. With an NBA-ready chiseled frame and the ability to fly up and down the court, living above the rim, make him a nearly perfect fit for any system in the NBA.

While he is a raw product, causing him to slip out of the elite tier of talent in the latest mock drafts, he possesses tantalizing upside and could be a major contributor at the NBA level for years to come if developed correctly.

Bruno Fernando A Top Target in Latest Lakers 2019 NBA Mock Drafts

Considered a first-round pick by most major mock drafts, including our own, the question isn’t really if Fernando will go off the board early but just HOW quickly Fernando gets picked up. Fernando’s mock draft projections are all over the board, our aforementioned mock has him going 26th to the Cavs while NBAdraft.net has him going 12th to the Hornets. Some mock drafts, like ESPN’s, have him falling out of the first round altogether.

The biggest reason for his variance on mock draft boards is his lack of an offensive game. A strong defensive center who has the physical tools to be elite at the next level, Fernando’s offensive game could use some work. While he projects to be an excellent rim-runner, his offensive capabilities drop off from there and he needs to dramatically improve his arsenal of post moves while developing a consistent shot from around 15 feet out.

How Would Bruno Fernando Fit on the Los Angeles Lakers?

Bruno Fernando looks to be an ideal fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. As a supremely athletic, defensive-minded, rim runner with an NBA ready body, Fernando could come in and contribute immediately at a glaring need. Especially playing alongside Lonzo Ball and LeBron James, the center isn’t asked to do a ton offensively and he should find himself the recipient of easy lobs as his ability to run the court and get up over defenders is EXTREMELY impressive.

While Fernando struggles to shoot and the Lakers lack shooting, they typically don’t ask their center to step out behind the arc all too often and can help the spacing by ensuring they have a couple shooters on the floor alongside Fernando. While this would first require them to land shooters in free agency, that already seems to be a top priority for the team.

Basically, Bruno Fernando would be an immediate plug and play type rookie and one with enough upside to justify reaching at 11 or 12 (in a weak draft) or trading down to recoup assets and making a play for him later on in the round if he sits undrafted. Though by no means a sexy pick, Fernando could pay dividends immediately with the potential to also slowly improve into a franchise cornerstone.