LeBron James Rekindles Kyrie Irving-to-Lakers Talk Amid Conflicting Reports

Amid conflicting reports on if Kyrie Irving might reunite with LeBron James on the Lakers, James has continued liking pictures of him and his former teammate on Instagram. This development comes shortly after basketball analyst Jackie MacMullen said that even the people closest to Irving felt he wasn’t going to LA.

Coming off one of his best statistical seasons to date, Irving is likely to opt out of the final year of his deal and hit free agency as one of the top targets in a loaded class. Including Kevin Durant (most likely), Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler (most likely) among others, there are a number of teams looking to land themselves a max contract caliber player.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

LeBron James Rekindles Kyrie Irving-to-Lakers Talk With More Instagram Antics

Not long after liking a photoshopped picture of Kyrie Irving in a Lakers jersey, the King struck again, this time liking a Flashback Friday picture of him and Irving together on the Cavaliers. Irving was also recently spotted shopping in Los Angeles and while the city is a hotbed for nearly every NBA player in the offseason, with the Lakers on the prowl for another star to pair with LeBron, anyone visiting (rightfully so) gets immediately put under the microscope.

Kyrie Irving to the Lakers a Mixed Bag of Reports

While the teams are “technically” not supposed to be speaking with free agents at this time of the year, players across the league almost universally skirt the rules. LeBron is one of the league’s biggest recruiters and by all accounts has been in touch with a number of top free agents already. However, given the fact that it isn’t really legal to be negotiating with free agents yet, rumors can swirl as the parties involved can neither confirm nor deny most of the news that comes out.

What we do at least know is that Kyrie and LeBron very publicly rekindled their friendship over this past season. Irving has learned a lot as he has struggled to lead the young Boston Celtics and unhappy with the Boston media, could be looking for a change of scenery. Irving has also already dabbled a bit in the Hollywood scene with his movie Uncle Drew and relocating to LA would allow him to further pursue those interests off the court.

READ NEXT: Lakers News: Derek Fisher Says Frank Vogel a Good Fit to Coach LeBron James