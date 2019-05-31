Matt Porter Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matt Porter is the Oregon-born bodybuilder who died on May 30 at the age of 34. Porter’s cause of death is listed as heart failure. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Prince-Porter and his young son, Noah.

Porter’s wife announced the passing of her husband in a lengthy Facebook post on May 30. Rachel wrote that since competing at the Emerald Cup at the beginning of May, Porter had not been feeling well. Rachel said that her husband had visited doctors on multiple occasions as he feared he had contracted pneumonia. Doctors told Porter that he just had a bad cold.

Porter first rose to prominence in 2010 when he won the Mr. Oregon title. The following year, Porter won the Oregon Ironman Championships and achieved a second place finish at the IFBB’s Men’s Heavyweight North American Championships. In addition, Porter was active on Instagram and YouTube where he regularly posted videos regarding his diet and training regiment. Porter also sold supplements on his website, MPASupps.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. At the Time of Porter’s Death, the Results of CT Scan He Underwent Are Not in

After one visit, a doctor requested a CT scan as he noticed a growth on Porter’s lung. At the time of the bodybuilder’s death, Rachel says the results of that CT are not in.

On the morning of Porter’s death, Rachel described the painful scene saying, “This morning everything seemed normal. He was very tired so after getting Noah and changing him he went downstairs to make a shake like always, came up and went to the guest bedroom to sleep, he does this sometimes to get extra rest while I play with Noah until breakfast. He heard me in the playroom and came out to play with Noah. after playing with Noah and talking to me for a bit he was texting on his phone. He was on his stomach and reached out and said RACHEL and started breathing oddly.”

2. Porter Did Not Smoke, Drink Alcohol or Take Recreational Drugs, According to His Wife

Rachel went on to write that Porter had health issues in 2015 and that, “Addiction runs in his family and bodybuilding was his drug of choice. He didn’t drink or smoke or do rec drugs.”

Rachel added that Porter did take doses of TRT, a testosterone replacement drug. In the past, Porter has spoken publicly about his steroid use. Porter said that his father’s death from prostate cancer in 2016 saw him cleanse his body of steroids. He mentioned this in a Facebook post at the time that read in part, “I knew with my addictive personality, my genetics regarding cancer, my genetics regarding heart issues,,, I just have to halt all of my dreams of maybe one day getting that little piece of paper. I just stopped…. I didn’t bring any juice with me to Oregon.”

Rachel said that when the paramedics arrived at the scene, she “knew” her husband had passed away. She wrote that the couple’s son was “screaming in confusion and stress as well.”

Rachel concluded her post by saying, “I loved Matt with all of my heart and Noah loved his daddy. He was so close to saying Dada. He said Da. Da. then paused and said it over and over again in his crib yesterday. When we said daddy he looked right at Matt, he definitely knew and loved his daddy.” She also said that a funeral service will be private.

3. Porter Says That He Began Bodybuilding at the Age of 16

Porter told NPC Oregon in a 2011 interview that he had weight training when he was 16 years and began competing at 19. Porter said that he was convinced to become a competitor by his sister’s ex-husband. When asked about what makes bodybuilding special, Porter said, “You can always progress and improve your physique with drive, discipline, consistency and a tenacious work ethic.”

Porter known for his strict diet, discussed his “cheat meal” which consisted of a drive-thru Wendy’s order of “1, triple stack, 1 chicken wrap, 1 crispy chicken wrap, 1 bacon cheese burger and of course a chocolate frosty.”

4. A GoFundMe Page That Has Been Setup for Porter’s Family Surpassed its Goal Within 13 Hours of Being Set Up

At the time of writing, a GoFundMe page that had been set up to help Porter’s family during this trying time has surpassed its original goal of $25,000. The blurb for the page reads, “I could go on a long tangent about how honorable and big-hearted Matt was but I think everyone reading this already knows what kind of soul Matt was.”

Rachel noted in her Facebook post announcing Porter’s death that the family had paid for much of his medical testing out of pocket. One of Porter’s final Facebook posts saw him post a link to a GoFundMe page for fellow bodybuilder Justin Nejbauer who had been suffering from a bout of pneumonia.

5. Fellow Bodybuilders, Fans & Friends Have Been Paying Tribute to Porter on Social Media

As news of Porter’s death spread online, his fellow bodybuilders, fans and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to an athlete who left us far too soon. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:

RXMuscle is very saddened to report the passing of Matt Porter. This news has been confirmed to us by multiple sources. We will have more information and full reaction from Dave Palumbo. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Matt's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Sk8IldAmsG — RXMuscle.com (@RXMuscledotcom) May 30, 2019

Rest Easy Matt Porter. You will always be remembered for your endless contributions to the BodyBuilding community and most importantly being the good person you always were to any and everyone you interacted with. You’ll be missed! pic.twitter.com/nKoazvCcDG — Lo Keys (@LoKeys910) May 31, 2019

Matt has taught many people and helped a lot more. If you can spare a few bucks please do so. This is definitely sucks. https://t.co/vmlVgolfM8 — Scott Roduner (@PacificFlyway) May 31, 2019

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School