WATCH: Miranda Elish Knocked Out During UT Softball Game

Miranda Elish, a University of Texas softball pitcher, was rushed to a Tuscaloosa, Alabama hospital following a bizarre incident in which she was hit in the face by a ball thrown by catcher Mary Iakopo. The two teams were facing each other at the Super Regional when the accident occurred. When Elish was knocked out, Alabama was leading 3-0 at the top of the 2nd inning. Tide will head to the Women’s College World Series with a victory.

Watching random #Alabama vs. #Texas in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. Miranda Elish walked away from a bizarre incident 🙏 @BethMowins, @JessMendoza & @MicheleSmith32 have you ever seen a worse throw from a catcher? pic.twitter.com/qWxdImFF0E — Forecastin Floyd (@ForecastinFloyd) May 25, 2019

Alabama’s Elissa Brown bunted Elish’s pitch and Iakopo fielded. As the catcher threw the ball to second base, Elish walked forward and was hit in the face. Brown’s bunt had been judged as a dead ball as she had stepped out of the box.

THIS TEAM IS RALLYING ! DOIN IT FOR MIRANDA ! 🤘🏽 @TexasSoftball — Reagan🤘🏽 (@ReaganHuggins12) May 25, 2019

TV coverage showed Elish being out cold and surrounded by teammates, some of whom were praying. Around 10 minutes after the incident, EMTs began to help Elish to move to an ambulance where she was taken to a local hospital. At that stage, the pitcher appeared to be walking under her own power, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande.

Obviously, everyone watching just saw what happened to Miranda on the throw to second. Please send up good thoughts for her right now. Don’t ever want to see anyone get injured. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kW7mVOgOIH — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 25, 2019

The University of Texas official softball Twitter account tweeted that Elish is “doing well” and was taken to the emergency room as a precaution.

In the Longhorns 3-0 loss the night before Elish’s accident, Fast Pitch News described her “key mistakes” as playing a role in her team’s defeat. The Daily Texan in their report described Elish as an “All American candidate” but added that she had suffered her “worst performance of the postseason.” Elish told the newspaper, “She capitalized on one of my mistakes. I threw a pitch right down the middle and she drove it. I could have done better and should have done better.”

Prior to transferring to University of Texas, Elish was a pitcher with the Oregon State University Ducks.

In her Twitter bio, Elish quotes a Bible verse, Isaiah 43:2, which reads, “When you go through deep waters, I will be with you.” Elish also has the quote tattooed on her forearm. Elish maintains an Instagram account for her dogs, Nala and Mo.

