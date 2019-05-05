Carmelo Anthony Gets Needed Defense from Former New York Knicks Great

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played basketball since November.

That’s allowed basketball fans to actually miss him and reflect on what he’s done including during his time in the Big Apple as a member of the New York Knicks.

Insert Marcus Camby.

Appearing on the 33rd & 7th Podcast with Anthony Donahue, the former Knicks center says that he believes that Anthony could return to the Knicks.

Marcus Camby on the criticism Melo received in NY: “He got a lot of blame in NY when we have $100 million guys like Amare Stoudemire who didn’t pan out, but people never give him flack about him not meeting up to his contract” via @AnthonyMSG

“Honestly, it would be up to Melo,” Camby told Donahue.

“To see if wants to be back in that situation because he got a lot of blame in New York.”

Camby thinks Melo got unneccessary criticism in NYC unlike other members of the Knicks.

“We have $100 million guys like Amar’e Stoudemire who didn’t pan out,” said Camby.

“But people never give him flack about him not meeting up to the needs of his contract. They put all the blame on Melo who wanted to come to New York.”

Camby is not the only person who has given Melo support during his Knicks era. Power 105 FM’s DJ Envy, host of the Breakfast Club Morning Show, told the Scoop B Radio Podcast that Anthony deserves more respect from the Knicks organization.

“I think that Melo deserves to get his jersey retired,” DJ Envy told me.

Born in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, NY, Anthony lived in the borough for part of his formative years.

He relocated to Baltimore, Maryland where he starred at nearby Towson Catholic before transferring to national basketball powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, VA.

Anthony’s move to NYC after winning a National Championship at Syracuse and playing seven years with the Denver Nuggets had the makings of a grand coming home party.

No such luck!

Always gracious in interviews, public appearances and even when he was off the clock, Anthony played it cool until the very end.

Anthony is one of the greatest scorers and purest small forwards to play the game.

As a Knick, Anthony broke Bernard King’s longstanding Knicks 61-point single game scoring record and Kobe Bryant’s 60-point mark for the most points ever scored at Madison Square Garden.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Rockets traded Anthony to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA’s trade deadline and was later waived.

Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until a mound of LA losses occured.

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post recently, Melo suggested he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer:

“I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon. I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that.”