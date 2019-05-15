WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Freaks Out Over Knicks After Lottery Snub

Many expected the New York Knicks to get their first No. 1 NBA Draft pick since 1985. Many expected Zion Williamson to be the reincarnation of Patrick Ewing, who led the franchise to its last two NBA Finals. That emphatically did not happen.

Despite being one of the favorites in Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery, the Knicks took home the No. 3 selection while the Pelicans leapt over them for the rights to the Duke star forward. It left some fans, including Stephen A. Smith, distraught in the aftermath.

He recorded an angry reaction video from a darkly-shaded room and posted it to his Twitter.

“Damn! Dammit! Dammit,” he yelled before sighing in despondence. “Typical Knicks, man. I knew it. They didn’t get close. They TEASE us, then they wouldn’t get it done.”

He proceeded to scream and thrash in his car. It’s hard to blame the New York native. His Knicks tanked this past season to a 17-65 record to earn a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick. Due to new lottery rules, New York had to share those same percentages with Cleveland and Phoenix. Neither ended up in the top-4.

Our own Jonathan Adams has the Knicks taking Williamson’s Blue Devils teammate R.J. Barrett, who was also in attendance at the lottery announcement. Smith went on to say that this revelation ruins the opportunities for New York to reel in Anthony Davis from New Orleans due to the tantalizing addition of Williamson.

That opportunity may still be in play. The Athletic’s Shams Charania interestingly states that the addition of Williamson actually makes it easier for the Pelicans to jettison Davis, who has publicly asked to be traded as far back as January.

Until Davis’ position on the matter gets clarified, Knicks fans such as Smith will continue to thrash at another missed opportunity for the once-proud organization.