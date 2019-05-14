Knicks Draft Targets & Predictions: Ja Morant on Wish List

The New York Knicks are looking for their next Patrick Ewing. They need to get lucky for the first time since they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1985. After posting the worst record in the NBA this past season at 17-65, New York hopes that ineptitude leads to better luck on NBA Draft Lottery night (8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN).

The Knicks, the Cavaliers and the Suns all hold 14 percent chances at receiving the top overall pick. Since 2000, Cleveland has earned four No. 1 selections, while Phoenix is looking for its second straight one after taking Deandre Ayton last summer.

Let’s not kid ourselves. Zion Williamson will go first. For outlets such as Sporting News, the question isn’t will he go No. 1, it’s where is he headed.

Should the Knicks whiff on another No. 1 pick, who will they target next? Let’s take a look at some first and second-round options.

New York Knicks NBA Draft Targets & Wish List Outside of Zion Williamson

The reality is that New York has several holes to fill on its roster. Next year’s cap space is projected to be north of $72 million, meaning there’s a lot of breathing room for trades, free agent signings and deals.

If a rumored deal to bring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to MSG next season works out, the focus should be on someone such as De’Andre Hunter out of Virginia. He is currently a top-5 pick according to our own Jonathan Adams and would provide a long, defensive complement to the influx of offense from the hypothetical Durant-Irving teamup.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder put up averages of 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the national champion Cavaliers. He also tallied 27 points in the overtime victory over Texas Tech, the No. 1 defense in the country, in the NCAA Final.

Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, he’s a potential Jimmy Butler or Paul George-esque defender.

Defense is Hunter’s calling card. He was the ACC defensive player of the year and has the tools to guard multiple positions. He has the potential to be an All-Defensive team player at the NBA level much like a Jimmy Butler or Paul George. Some have even compared him to Kawhi Leonard. He can run with guards and has the length to bother bigger players.

Without a scoring guard like Irving, New York should hope for the No. 2 or No. 3 pick to secure Ja Morant out of Murray State. He was an absolute point machine for the Racers, tallying 24.5 points per game on 50 percent shooting (36.3 percent from deep). He notched 25 points against a Final Four team in Auburn, 28 points against Florida State in the second round of the tournament, and 38 points versus another Power 5 school in Alabama.

On top of this, he would theoretically have mentors in Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith to help ease the load early in his rookie season. As far as second round possibilities go, the Knicks have the No. 55 selection. Again, I would go with a versatile guard such as Yale’s Miye Oni.

Jeremy Woo of SI.com listed him as the No. 62 overall prospect on his March Madness mock draft. He praises the Bulldog guard’s solid all-around game.

Oni’s length, strength and agility on the wing have made him a prospect teams have scouted heavily this season, and he boasts a solid all-around game to go with it. In addition to a basic, effective spot-up game, he’s a solid passer, rebounder and shot-blocker who contributes across the box score. He moves his feet well defensively and should be able to stay with bigger wings. Though he isn’t a prolific shot-creator, Oni doesn’t have any glaring holes in his skill set, either. Granted, the leap from the Ivy League is steep, but Oni’s athleticism won’t be in question and will be considered in the second round. If he continues improving as a shooter, he could stick.

Oni is the type of flier you like to take in the second round, develop in the G-League and hope turns into a double-digit scorer down the line. He also has the body to play anywhere from the point to the wing.