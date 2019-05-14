Pancho Billa Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pancho Billa aka Ezra Castro has died at the age of 39 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. A tweet from Billa’s official account on May 14 read, “Our hearts broken as we have lost our dear brother ezra “Pancho Billa” this morning. We are thankful and forever grateful for all the love and support during this journey. Ezra was surrounded by family and loved ones. At this time we ask for privacy as we mourn our loss.”

Billa was a constant presence around the New Era Field where he donned a Mexican wrestling mask as part of his gameday uniform. The mask referred to his team as “Los Bills.” A sombrero and Pancho completed the outfit. His hashtag “Viva Los Bills” became a trending topic on Twitter in the aftermath of his death. His name was adopted from that of Mexican general Pancho Villa.

Billa is survived by his longtime partner, Veronica Borjon and their two children, Gino 6, and Lourdes, 3.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Billa’s Partner, Veronica, Said That He Had Been Unable to Communicate in the Hours Leading Up to His Death

Billa had been receiving hospice care at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at the time of his death. Billa was a native of the Lone Star State. Billas was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. His cancer was described as a mass around his spine that spread to other organs. On May 13, Billa’s partner, Veronica, wrote a Facebook post saying that he had been suffering from panic attacks and was having trouble breathing. Veronica said that Billa was unable to communicate and that she and his family were still praying for a miracle.

The post concludes with the words, “Please remember that Ezra loved all of you very much and appreciated everything you’ve done for him and our family. We will keep everyone updated when we have more information. Much Love to you All ❤🙏 #Panchopower.”

2. Bills Fans Had Been Trying to Get the Team to Sign Billa to a 1-Day Contract

Billa’s death came a day after a petition had been launched to get the Buffalo Bills to sign the superfan to a 1-day contract. The Change.org petition has gained more than 11,000 signatures. The blurb for the campaign reads, “This petition is to show your support as a member of the BILLS MAFIA in persuading the Buffalo Bills front office and organization to sign beloved mafia member PANCHO BILLA to a one day contract with the team. If anyone deserves it, it’s Ezra… God Bless”

3. Billa Phoned in the Team’s 2019 Draft Pick

In 2018, Billa was selected by the Bills to announce the identity of their third-round pick at the NFL Draft in Dallas. The team’s choice was Harrison Phillips, a defensive tackle from Stanford University. This year, Billa made the official phone call from his hospital bed to announce the Bills’ selection of Ed Oliver.

4. Bills Owner Kim Pegula Described Billa as a ‘Pillar of Positive Strength & Energy’

The Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula was one of those who celebrated Billa’s life on Twitter. Pegula described Billa as a “pillar of positive strength and energy.” The tweet went on to say Billa was a “tremendous inspiration” for the team. Pegula concluded by saying, “I was fortunate enough to spend time with him and get to know his story. My heart goes out to his children, friends and family. Viva Los Bills!”

5. Billa Chose the Bills Because of the Team’s Colors

Billa said that as a native of El Paso, Texas, he had been told to pick a team in the NFL to be a fan of. Being proud of his Mexican heritage, Billa picked the Bills as their colors are just one color away from the Mexican flag colors. Billa had said in the past that his father and brother were both fans of the Dallas Cowboys.

