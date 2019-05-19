Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson Wedding Rumors Swirl

Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky survived a difficult 2018, but appear to be better than ever in 2019. So much so that the couple is rumored to be planning a wedding. Hollywood Life reported in December of 2018 that Gretzky feels much better about their relationship and is even thinking about a wedding.

So far they still haven’t set a date but Paulina’s saying it will happen in 2019,” a source close to the 29-year-old model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Having a wedding has not been a huge priority for them because they already feel very married. And it’s no secret that they did go through a rocky period earlier this year so their focus has been on rebuilding their relationship. not wedding planning. But things are very much back on track between Paulina and Dustin so the wedding planning is back on now too,” our insider continues.

While the couple has not commented publicly on the latest rumor, Gretzky and Johnson announced in 2013 that they were engaged. The couple has been engaged for more than five years, but have not publicly discussed the wedding plans with great detail. They also have two kids, Tatum and River, together. Last year, Gretzky scrubbed Johnson from her Instagram page and prompted Johnson to issue a statement.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson tweeted.

Things look to be back to normal now as Gretzky is back to being a regular at PGA Tour events. Johnson is posting photos with Gretzky at Kid Rock shows. Gretzky has even taken time to offer her own relationship advice to fans via social media.

Gretzky Emphasized Patience When Offering Relationship Advice to Fans

Gretzky recently took time on Instagram to participate in a question and answer session with fans. When someone asked for relationship advice, Gretzky emphasized the importance of patience, per the New York Post.