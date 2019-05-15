Pelicans Mock Draft 2019: Lottery Results & Predictions for Each Pick

The New Orleans Pelicans didn’t just win the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, they may have saved their franchise outlook. After dealing with the trade request of star forward Anthony Davis earlier this year, the team needed to catch a break and received a big one on Tuesday night.

When the lottery wrapped up, the Pelicans had jumped all the way up the board, defying the odds and landing the No. 1 overall pick. What this also means is that they’ll have the opportunity to add Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson to the mix.

From here, it becomes a question of whether there’s any possible chance that Davis could choose to remain with the team beyond this year, considering arguably the most highly-touted prospect ever is on the way. Regardless, let’s take a look at the full mock draft for the Pelicans following the lottery.

Pelicans First-Round Mock Draft Pick: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

Zion Williamson is unquestionably the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. As impressive as every other prospect in the NBA draft is, Williamson is expected to be the biggest and brightest star of them all. And now, he’s bound for New Orleans with the chance to possibly save the Pelicans from a massive rebuild, assuming they proceed to trade Davis.

The Duke Blue Devils forward stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 285 pounds while boasting arguably the best athleticism of any player to enter the NBA. Beyond that, he’s showcased the ability to do everything, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Even more impressive is the fact that he shot 68.0 percent from the field and a scoring 74.7 percent from inside the arc. He’s a great fit with any team and there’s virtually no way he’s passed over as the No. 1 pick by the Pelicans.

Pelicans Second-Round Mock Draft Picks

No. 39: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

No. 57: Terance Mann, SG, Florida State

One interesting thing to note is that the team’s 2018-19 starting point guard, Elfrid Payton, is slated to be a free agent. It’s widely believed that Jrue Holiday likes sticking at shooting guard, so adding a player like Carsen Edwards out of Purdue would be a wise move. While Edwards was unreal in the NCAA tournament, he wrapped up his collegiate career with a final year to remember.

The 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The big question is how he’ll be able to grow as a passer at the next level, especially while playing alongside Williamson, Holiday and other players capable of putting the ball in the hoop. This pick makes a lot of sense based on need regardless of how you look at it, and Edwards would be fun to watch with the Pelicans.

