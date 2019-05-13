Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction: Eastern Conference Finals Odds & Schedule

After both the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference were dealt early scares in the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors turned the tides. Now, the Eastern Conference Finals matchup headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard is set to take center stage.

The Bucks lost Game 1 of their series with the Boston Celtics before reeling off four consecutive wins to wrap up the series 4-1. Of their four victories, three of them came by 12 or more points with two on the wins on the road. Antetokounmpo and company simply took over the series after the loss, and look to carry that momentum into the semifinals.

As for the Raptors, their outlook was a bit more concerning at one point. After winning Game 1 over the Philadelphia 76ers by double-digits, they dropped back-to-back games. Fortunately, Leonard and company bounced back and stole Game 4 on the road, then took Game 5 before closing out the series in Game 7 on their home floor.

We’re going to take a look at the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Bucks and Raptors by breaking down the schedule and offering a prediction on which team will advance to the NBA Finals.

Raptors vs. Bucks Eastern Conference Finals Schedule: Dates & Times

The schedule has been fully updated now, courtesy of Sports Media Watch, and will be updated if any changes or modifications are made.

Wednesday, May 15

Raptors vs. Bucks Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, May 17

Raptors vs. Bucks Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, May 19

Bucks vs. Raptors Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, May 21

Bucks vs. Raptors Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday, May 23

Raptors vs. Bucks Game 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, May 25

Bucks vs. Raptors Game 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, May 27

Raptors vs. Bucks Game 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

After the Bucks and Raptors series is wrapped up, it’ll set up a date in the NBA Finals with the winner of the Western Conference Finals, which will begin Thursday, May 30 on ABC.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Prediction & Pick

The odds for the series and Game 1 matchup will be updated once revealed, but it’s expected the Bucks will be favored to both win the series and also take the opener on their home floor.

Eastern Conference Series Odds: TBD

Raptors vs. Bucks Game 1 Betting Line: TBD

There’s no question that the Bucks are going to be a tough out, as they’ve been dominant through the playoffs. Beyond that, Milwaukee posted a 33-8 record on their home floor during the regular season. For what it’s worth, the Raptors went 26-15 on the road, proving they’re more than capable of winning games away from home.

It’s worth noting that while this series is an elite matchup, I also believe the winner will be able to go on and defeat the winner out of the West and take the NBA title this season. Regardless of whether Leonard and the Raptors or Giannis and the Bucks emerge, both teams are well-rounded enough and feature the firepower to get the job done.

But in the end, I’m still rolling with The Greek Freak and company to win the East, but it’s going to take seven games to do so against a talented Toronto group.

Prediction: Bucks defeat Raptors in seven games