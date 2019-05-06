WWE’s Razor Ramon Had This Special Gift Says Wrestling Hall of Famer

Can’t lie, Razor Ramon was one of my favorite wrestlers during my childhood.

His gold chain, his Titantron entrance music, his finishing move; the Razor’s Edge piledriver and Ramon’s ability to connect with fans were all legendary.

Aside from his charismatic role in the ring, his in-ring skills were also legendary. His ladder match with Shawn Michaels was legendary as were his feuds with Bam Bam Bigelow, ‘The Model’ Rick Martel, Gold Dust, 1-2-3-Kid, Diesel and Jeff Jarrett.

Speaking of Jeff Jarrett, “Double J” defeated Razor Ramon for the WWF Intercontinental Championship in the opening match of the WWF Royal Rumble in 1995.

Jarrett had nothing but high praise for his peers during that time.

“I got to give credit to that nucleus which was Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Diesel, Yokozuna and Razor Ramon was a big, big part of that,” Jeff Jarrett told me on Scoop B Radio.

Jarrett’s career is admirable not just as a wrestler but also as an entrepreneur as well.

He’s promoted, owned and was a wrestler, himself.

In wrestling, Jarrett has done what a guy like Kevin Garnett or LeBron James has done; understood and executed at multiple positions. Fitting, because Jarrett played college basketball.

Equally impressive?

Jarrett had four reigns as WCW World Heavyweight Champion and six as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

But I digress!

On Razor Ramon Jeff Jarrett said:

“You know later when he went to WCW with Scott Hall that was still Razor he was still Razor and it goes without saying his athletic ability, his mind for the business and all of that. But he knew how to connect. He connected with you as a young man obviously and he connected with literally millions around the world. It was a cool time and we had about a we call it in the business being married to one another for about 12 months.”

Jarrett is a seasoned wrestler with good interactions with most.

A few other wrestlers are in his wheelhouse of favorites.

“Jerry The King Lawler is a guy that in his hey day… his believability, his authenticity, his realism… he taught me so much,” he told Scoop B Radio.

The Heartbreak Kid is on Jeff Jarrett’s list too:

“Shawn Michaels is a guy that I got to have many matches with,” Jarrett told Scoop B Radio.

“But when you look on his body of work over the years, you have to put him if not at the very top, certainly up there at the top.