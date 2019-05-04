Florent Geroux, Roadster’s Jockey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Florent Geroux, the jockey riding Roadster at the 2019 Kentucky Derby, is a French-born jockey whose career earnings are in the millions of dollars.

A new American citizen who is married to a woman from a horse racing family, Geroux is the father of two. He’s riding a horse that has good odds in the Derby, and his track record in horse racing makes him a jockey to watch. Roadster is one of the horses trained by the legendary Bob Baffert.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Florent Geroux Has Earned More Than $80 Million Throughout His Career

Florent Geroux’s earnings demonstrate he’s had an extremely successful career as a jockey, boosting his net worth into the many millions of dollars. In fact, according to Equibase, he’s earned $84,910,693 over the course of his career.

Geroux hasn’t slowed down in 2019, earning more than $3.7 million in 362 starts, Equibase reports. His career high came in 2018, when he earned more than $21 million riding horses. That doesn’t mean that’s his net worth or that he’s taken all of that home; the jockey doesn’t get the full purse, of course. Most earn between $100,000 and $200,000 a year. You can learn more about 2019 Kentucky Derby jockeys here.

Catching up with the Champ this morning @Three_Chimneys pic.twitter.com/ryQMzACq2X — Florent Geroux (@flothejock) April 17, 2019

You can see a list of his graded stakes’ wins here.

2. Florent Geroux Is Riding Roadster in the 2019 Kentucky Derby

Florent Geroux is 32-years-old. He has previously ridden in the Kentucky Derby three times, according to Blood Horse.

The site says that his best finish previously came in 2016 at the Derby when he rode Gun Runner to a third-place finish. In the 2019 Kentucky Derby, Florent Geroux is riding Roadster.

Roadster is considered a favorite and is the winner of the Santa Anita Derby, according to Blood Horse. The horse “took first in his final Kentucky Derby tune-up,” per the Bleacherreport. Roadster’s odds were placed at 5 to 1.

3. Florent Geroux Is Originally From France But Is Now an American Citizen

Florent Geroux was born in Normandy, France but, in 2018, he became an American citizen. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Geroux originally wanted to become a citizen so that his father could join him in America. However, his father, Dominique, who also rose horses, died shortly before from a fall, the newspaper reports.

Geroux had an incredible 24-hour time frame. He had his citizenship appointment – and passed. Then, he won the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational for a massive payday, the Sun-Sentinel reports. “It’s a great honor,” Geroux said, according to the Paulick Report. “It’s truly home here. I’m very happy that I passed the test and was able to officially become an American.”

According to America’s Best Racing, Geroux’s career took off in 2014, when he won the XpressbetBreeders’ Cup Sprint with Work All Week. That was his first career Grade 1 win. He’s been a jockey since 2007, the site reports.

4. Florent Geroux’s Wife Is the Daughter of a Jockey

Florent Geroux is married to an American woman. His wife is named Kasey Spindler. She is the daughter of the late jockey Louis Spindler of Chicago.

In 2011, Geroux became a father for the first time when his wife gave birth to Olivia Matilde Geroux. The couple also now has a daughter named Celine.

On Facebook, Florent Geroux’s wife shares pictures of her family and writes about fitness. “At 38 years old, I feel younger, healthier, and definitely the fittest I’ve ever felt. I have more energy, and for the first time in a long time, I don’t mind what I see in the mirror. I actually like what I see in the mirror. It is truly freeing to be comfortable in my own skin 🙌🏼” she wrote.

The family lives in Louisville, Kentucky.

5. Geroux Entered Jockey School as a Teen

Florent Geroux grew up steeped in a horse-racing family in France, where his dad was a jockey and trainer, according to the Breeder’s Cup.

“Florent was 13 when he entered a jockey school in his native France and at 17 began riding races,” Breeders Cup reports.

He faced some issues early on. He “moved to California in 2007 as an apprentice where he exercised horses and rode a few races for trainer Patrick Biancone,” reports Breeders Cup. “But visa problems and two injuries forced to leave the United States. He went to Ireland and worked for six months at Coolmore Stud before returning to the U.S. in 2008.”