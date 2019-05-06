Rutgers Football Recruiting Has One Huge Advantage Says Eric LeGrand

Eric LeGrand is the ambassador of Rutgers Football.

He also thinks the school has an advantage in recruting in New Jersey and that New Jersey can retain local talent to stay and play at Rutgers.

“It is not easy because you have these big schools coming at them and these big schools have a lot to offer,” LeGrand told Scoop B Radio.

“We have a great system when it comes to academic-wise. It is one of the top program colleges in the country when it comes to business schools and stuff like that. You can do anything at Rutgers, but you gotta get those guys that want to have that Jersey pride, but I stay at home even if you are from New York or Eastern PA, Connecticut. Stay home, want to play in front of your family want to stay. If I held up my recruitment I probably could have played anywhere in the country, but I lived 20 minutes from Rutgers and I said: ‘you know what? I am going to stay here. Why go somewhere else and take my time? I have this University right here that I can represent.”

Honored with the Jimmy V Award at ESPN’s 2012 ESPY Awards and a recipient of the WWE’s Warrior Award, LeGrand inspired many after the defensive tackle was paralyzed while making a tackle in an October 2010 game.

Since his accident, LeGrand regained movement in his shoulders and sensation throughout his body. Through is all, he’s been an inspiration and his dedication to rehabilitating his body is admirable.

How does he do it? How does he stay motivated through it all?

“Honestly it is just the people that support me and the random people that are looking up to me,” LeGrand told Scoop B Radio.

“I feel that it is a responsibility, how can I let all those people down? My motivation is my mom who gave up everything for me to learn how to take care of a quadriplegic. I want to get better for her so she doesn’t have to take care of her son for her whole life, you know? So she can be able to relax and do what she wants to do.”

LeGrand says he draws on inspiration from others like former Penn State Nittany Lion Adam Taliaferro who had a similar injury.

“I feel like in this world we are living in today either through the grace of God or by sheer stubbornness,” he said.

“We will find a cure for this. It’s just crazy how fast technology is growing and what we are doing with it now. That is my motivation and to get everyone else out of these wheelchairs as well.”