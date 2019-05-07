Sixers vs. Raptors Game 5 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Philadelphia Sixers clash with the Toronto Raptors in a crucial Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

Tuesday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena

Coverage: TNT

Philadelphia Sixers vs. Toronto Raptors (-6 at -110)

Over/Under: 211.5 at -110

Kawhi Leonard Is Playing like Michael Jordan in This Series

Kawhi (39 PTS, 14 REB) was dominant as the Raptors took Game 4! 🔥#WeTheNorth | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2LoHgLR0JZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2019

Kawhi Leonard had a monster game in Sunday’s 101-96 win against the Sixers; when he produced a double-double of 39 points and 14 rebounds on 13 of 20 shooting. Leonard played a game-high 44 minutes and he finally got help, as four of his teammates scored in double figures, including Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol, who bounced back from awful showings in Game 3.

Lowry had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds while going 6-for-13 from the field and 2-for-6 from beyond the arc and Gasol finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists on 7 of 13 shooting.

Leonard is averaging 38.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 62.0 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from beyond the arc in this series but the rest of the team has to produce, they can’t expect him to do it all.

It’s incredible that Kawhi Leonard produced at an All-NBA level for the regular season and is dwarfing that this post season. If he produced at regular season levels, the Raptors are nowhere close to a 2-2 series. https://t.co/5su6aqVPQ3 — Coop (@CoopNBA) May 5, 2019

Jimmy Butler carried the Sixers once again with 29 points and 11 rebounds on 9-for-18 from the field and the other four starters scored in double figures as well.

JJ Redick also played well, scoring 19 points while going 6-for-9 from the field and 4-for-7 from downtown and Joel Embiid had 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals, which are solid numbers but the Sixers need him to play like a superstar to win Game 5.

Sixers vs. Raptors Trends and Prediction

The Philadelphia Sixers are:

6-2 ATS in their last eight games overall

5-1 ATS in their last six games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

5-1 ATS in their last six games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss

The Toronto Raptors are:

3-8-1 ATS in their last 12 games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard has been able to keep his focus and if he keeps playing at this level, determined to get his team a win then the Sixers need all they can get from their starters, especially Ben Simmons.

As bad as Embiid was – and he was terrible – he was +17. Simmons was -16. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) May 5, 2019

Simmons had a quiet night in Game 4, scoring just 10 points on 5 of 10 shooting and he has to come up with a huge performance to keep the Sixers in this game.

Pick: Sixers +6

