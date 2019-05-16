Seth Curry, Steph Curry’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Seth Curry has often been referred to as the “brother of Steph Curry”, but the Blazers guard is doing his best to establish his own legacy. The Curry brothers’ sibling rivalry has taken on new meaning thanks to the 2019 Western Conference Finals. While Steph would like nothing more than to beat his brother on the way to another trip to the NBA finals, the Warriors guard noted his brother has defied the odds to become an NBA player.

“I mean, he’s had a very interesting journey to get to where he’s at,” Steph told The Athletic. “Dealt with some significant injuries and surgeries as well where he missed two entire years, basically, coming out of college and this past year. So for him to just grind and understand that he belongs on this level and it just took a different path. His confidence in himself never wavered. He works hard. And you can tell why, having missed the entire year last year, Portland wanted him and why he’s in the rotation. It’s been fun to watch him just kind of defy the odds in that sense and be who he is.”

Last offseason, Seth signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract with the Blazers. It has been a long journey for Seth since his college days at Duke.

Learn more about Steph’s brother, Seth.

1. Seth Went Undrafted in 2013 & Has Played on 6 Different NBA Teams

Seth’s path to the NBA has been a bit different than his brothers. Seth has been a bit of a journeyman since going undrafted. He has played for the following six teams: Cavs, Grizzlies, Suns, Kings, Mavericks and Blazers. This does not count the other teams Seth signed with but did not play a game for during the regular season. Seth also had brief stints with the Warriors, Pelicans and Magic.

Draft Express provided a scouting report of Seth’s game coming out of Duke. Like his brother, Seth was known for his shooting, but NBA teams had questions about his athleticism.

He certainly does not look the part, standing only 6’2 with a decent 185-pound frame, well undersized for an NBA shooting guard and without much in the way of length to compensate. He is not particularly quick or explosive either, as he possesses a below average athletic profile even at this level. That being said, he does maximize his ability due to his instincts, skill-level, and savvy, which allow him to overcome many of his physical deficiencies at this level… Ultimately, Curry’s prospects at the next level are mixed. On the one hand, sharpshooting undersized collegiate combo-guards such as Brian Roberts and Daniel Gibson carved out niches in the NBA despite their lack of ideal size and athleticism. These players are the exception to the rule, however, and it will be up to Curry to prove that he can overcome his physical deficiencies. He is very much a tweener without standout strength, length, or athleticism and with legitimate questions about how he’ll transition on both offensive and defensive ends at the next level. – Source: http://www.draftexpress.com/profile/Seth-Curry-5499/ ©DraftExpress

2. Family Friends Emphasize Seth Believes He Is Better Than Steph

Despite bouncing around the NBA, Seth does not lack confidence. Family friend Chris Strachan spoke with The Athletic about the sibling rivalry and recalled a time the two were squaring off in a one-on-one game.

“Steph was making everything,” Strachan told The Athletic. “Seth even blocked a couple of shots and they went in because he blocked them. Seth famously says, ‘Steph is the luckiest dude in the whole world.’ Seth really feels like he’s better than Steph. He’s always felt that way.”

3. Seth Played His Freshman Season at Liberty Before Transferring to Duke

Seth had a solid college career with a brief stint at Liberty before transferring to Duke for three seasons. Seth averaged 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists at Liberty. His best season at Duke came Seth’s senior season when he averaged 17.5 points while shooting 43.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

“Coach K kept telling him the timing couldn’t be better,” Seth’s dad Dell Curry said, per ESPN. “There’ll be plenty of opportunities to contribute.”



4. Seth Does Not Start For the Blazers, But Has Played an Integral Role on the Team During Portland’s Playoff Push

Seth is not starting for Portland but has played an integral role on the team coming off the bench. This season marked Seth’s first deep NBA playoff run. Seth admitted it is nice to be playing in the Western Conference Finals instead of watching his brother in the stands.

“So many years I’ve watched Steph play in the Western Conference final, the NBA Finals, being in the crowd,” Seth noted to NBA.com. “It’s going to be fun to be out there on the court, competing, to get to that final. It’s a dream come true for us, but our families are going to have a lot of fun as well.”

Seth averaged 7.9 points while playing 18.9 minutes per game this season with the Blazers. Seth has a player option for the 2019-20, and it would mark the first time in his NBA career that he would play two consecutive seasons for the same team.

5. Seth Is Engaged to Doc Rivers’ Daughter, Callie & the Couple Has a Child, Carter, Together

Seth played with Austin Rivers at Duke and is now engaged to his sister, Callie Rivers. Callie also happens to be the daughter of NBA head coach Doc Rivers. The longtime NBA coach (and former player) approves of his future son-in-law.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Doc explained to The Undefeated. “He’s such a gentleman. As a father, that is all you want. He just called me and asked like normal people. I always tell people, ‘We’re all normal people at the end of the day.’ I told him, ‘Great, and absolutely.’ But I think he knew I’d say that.”