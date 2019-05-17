Tiger Woods 2019 Earnings: How Much Has Golfer Made This Year?

Getty Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods has a big hole to climb out of on Friday at the 2019 PGA Championship. He recorded a 2-over par 72 on Thursday at Bethpage Black, falling nine strokes behind tee partner Brooks Koepka.

Should he fall near the bottom of the pack, or miss his eighth majors cut since 2008, the 43-year old won’t be short on cash. On top of his bevy of endorsements, the 15-time majors champion has already had a financially successful year on the golf course.

Through six events, Woods has earned $2.8 million. This is 12th on the tour so far this year. According to ESPN, this is how the top-12 shakes out:

RK PLAYER EVENTS EARNINGS
1 Matt Kuchar 13 $5,394,944.00
2 Rory McIlroy 10 $5,068,264.00
3 Xander Schauffele 12 $4,485,399.00
4 Dustin Johnson 10 $3,972,139.00
5 Brooks Koepka 11 $3,925,127.00
6 Paul Casey 13 $3,510,536.00
7 Rickie Fowler 11 $3,164,230.00
8 Jon Rahm 12 $3,075,538.00
9 Francesco Molinari 8 $3,027,438.00
10 Gary Woodland 15 $3,020,845.00
11 Justin Rose 8 $2,968,469.00
12 Tiger Woods 6 $2,804,717.00

This year’s purse at the PGA Championship is $11 million, with the winner’s share being $2 million. Woods is tied for 50th entering Friday. If that stands, he would make $26,500.

This is how Woods has done so far this 2019 PGA Tour season, with each payout provided.

Woods tees off at 1:49 p.m. EST alongside Koepka and Francesco Molinari.

