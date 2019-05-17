Tiger Woods 2019 Earnings: How Much Has Golfer Made This Year?

Tiger Woods has a big hole to climb out of on Friday at the 2019 PGA Championship. He recorded a 2-over par 72 on Thursday at Bethpage Black, falling nine strokes behind tee partner Brooks Koepka.

Should he fall near the bottom of the pack, or miss his eighth majors cut since 2008, the 43-year old won’t be short on cash. On top of his bevy of endorsements, the 15-time majors champion has already had a financially successful year on the golf course.

Through six events, Woods has earned $2.8 million. This is 12th on the tour so far this year. According to ESPN, this is how the top-12 shakes out:

This year’s purse at the PGA Championship is $11 million, with the winner’s share being $2 million. Woods is tied for 50th entering Friday. If that stands, he would make $26,500.

This is how Woods has done so far this 2019 PGA Tour season, with each payout provided.

Woods tees off at 1:49 p.m. EST alongside Koepka and Francesco Molinari.