Tobias Harris Contract: Latest Free Agency Rumors on Sixers Forward

Tobias Harris has been long overdue for a breakout game in these Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 7 is his last chance. His Sixers have to visit Toronto Sunday for a chance to advance to the franchise’s first conference finals since 2001.

He has eclipsed 20 points just twice in the postseason and only against the Nets in the first round. He has topped out in this series with just 16 points (twice). This is done from his season average of 18.2 points per game (off 47 percent shooting).

For this production, Philadelphia is paying Harris the final $14.8 million of his 4-year, $64 million contract. Despite this past series, which can be pinned on the defensive matchup versus Kawhi Leonard, Harris is set to be a valuable asset in free agency this summer.

Let’s look at the latest rumors surrounding the Sixers forward.

Tobias Harris Free Agency Rumors & Possible Landing Spots

Harris has deflected talks until after the postseason wraps up (possibly very soon after this weekend).

“We’ll see what happens and what the future holds,” Harris told the New York Post. “Only thing I’m locked in on is the playoffs and helping our team win and not looking ahead right now. I’m trying to stay in the moment.”

According to the Sporting News, the Utah Jazz will pursue him to add an extra scorer alongside Donovan Mitchell.

The Jazz could be looking to add another scorer this summer.

Utah is expected to pursue Tobias Harris in free agency, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. The team “would have at least a fighting chance” to sign him if he decides to leave the 76ers, the report says.

Two weeks ago, the Dallas Mavericks emerged as another possibility. The Smoking Cuban writes:

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (subscription required), Harris will have a handful of teams to choose from this summer which isn’t too surprising. The Dallas Mavericks are one of the names mentioned as a potential landing spot for the University of Tennessee grad. Dallas would love to snag Harris this summer as he would fit next to Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic really well. With a core headlined by those three, the Mavs will undoubtedly be a team in the playoff picture in the West.

Charania also pointed out the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies as possibilities. Harris is originally from New York, and his high school coach apparently called into a Brooklyn radio station to say he’s going to try to convince Harris to the Nets. Per Nets Daily:

Tobias Harris’ high school coach just called into WFAN Radio. Asked if he will deliver Tobias to the Brooklyn Nets this summer, he jokes: “I cannot guarantee that, but I will do my best when I talk to over the summer.” Says Harris always comes back during the off-season. There are deep local links to Brooklyn as well. Marc Berman of the Post reported last week Harris’ 94-year-old grandmother known as “Grandma B” has lived her whole life in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The Jazz and Nets seem like the best options given recent playoff success and best fit. Both need scoring forwards, as Brooklyn’s production comes the backcourt trio of D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.

Dallas would be a riskly destination, as Kristaps Porzingis is a hotbed of offseason controversy (from overseas fights to sexual assault allegations).